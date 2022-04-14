How to unlock Theron Nett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has over 300 playable characters from the iconic franchise.

The game has characters that even non-fans will recognize and some that hardcore fans may not remember. One that falls into the latter category is rebel pilot Theron Nett.

The Red Squadron can be unlocked alongside a slew of other rebel pilots in the newest Lego Star Wars title. Completing a side mission known as "Theron Lies the Problem" is how he can be obtained.

How to complete "Theron Lies the Problem" and obtain Theron Nett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



While a massive battle takes place in Endor, another is happening in space above the forest moon and several other planets. Players can participate in the Endor battle and find Theron Nett above the moon during Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

The side mission, "Theron Lies the Problem," can be completed during space exploration as part of the main story. It can also be completed with any spaceship and character when the Free Play mode has been made available.

Here is how to complete the side mission:

Travel to Endor, but stay in space instead of landing on the moon.

Locate the asteroid field with the moving character icon nearby.

Fly over to that character icon and select to speak with Theron Nett.

Receive the "Theron Lies the Problem" side mission from Theron Nett.

Travel to Yavin 4 Space to help the rebels defeat multiple waves of TIE Fighters.

There are three waves with a total of 37 Tie Fighters to destroy.

Dodge, roll, obtain rockets from defeated enemies and shoot down the TIE Fighters.

After all three waves are defeated, head back to Endor Space.

Find Theron Nett once more to turn in the "Theron Lies the Problem" side mission.

Theron Nett will now be unlocked and can be purchased for use in the Character menu.

Theron Nett is not a character that can be played immediately after being unlocked. Instead, players will need to spend 35,000 stubs. That's not very expensive, as stubs are plentiful throughout The Skywalker Saga's many levels.

Who is Theron Nett?



For those wanting to unlock every character and complete every mission, Theron Nett and his "Theron Lies the Problem" quest will eventually become a priority. These players may also want some knowledge on the character being obtained.

Theron Nett, as previously stated, was a rebel pilot and a member of the Red Squadron.

By the codename of "Red Ten," Theron Nett often gave little to no reaction while dogfighting with the Empire. That was until his final moments when he panicked and screamed for help as he perished.

The pilot was vital in keeping Luke Skywalker safe as he flew through the trenches of the Death Star, which is seen in the new Lego Star Wars.

Darth Vader's wingmate "Backstabber" opened fire on Theron Nett during the trench run, destroying his X-Wing and ultimately killing him along with his astromech droid R2-X2.

