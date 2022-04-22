How to unlock the TIE Dagger starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The TIE Dagger is one of many starships and cruisers that players can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Among the many iconic ships from the Star Wars franchise, the TIE Dagger may be unknown, but it is certainly one of the most intimidating. It even remains so in its Lego form.

There is no code or plain objective required to unlock the TIE Dagger. Instead, players will have to complete a minigame on Exogol and spend some studs to obtain the starship.

How to get the TIE Dagger in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The TIE Dagger is a really cool looking starship (Image via TT Games)

The TIE Dagger lives up to its name with pointed wings and red accents. It is definitely cooler than the normal TIE Fighter and even rivals Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper in design.

This should be a priority for players as they make their way through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, especially if they want to reach 100% completion while owning one of the fiercest starships in the game.

To unlock the TIE Dagger starship, players need to make it to Exegol. This can be done as part of the main story mission while playing through Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

If players have already completed that episode, they can return to Exegol in the free play mode with any character they choose. They can then head to the Sith Citadel to begin its minigame in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The shooting range at Exegol is where players will unlock the TIE Dagger (Image via TT Games)

Here is how to get to the Sith Citadel and unlock the TIE Dagger starship:

Select Exegol on the Galaxy Map and travel to the Sith Citadel

Head to the southernmost part of the underground portion of the planet

Find the side room to the east side of the underground cavern

Access the shooting gallery minigame marked there

Shoot the toy Y-Wing and X-Wing fighters in the allotted time

Players need to reach 6,000 points to earn a gold medal

When a gold medal is obtained, players will unlock the TIE Dagger starship

The TIE Dagger starship is not immediately available for use after unlocking it, unfortunately. Like many ships and characters in the game, players need to use studs to purchase it.

Head to the Ships menu in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to buy and select the TIE Dagger (Image via TT Games)

It costs 100,000 stubs to buy the TIE Dagger. Collecting stubs is fairly easy, as they can be found all over various levels. Players can get them by smashing items and flying across a planet's space section.

Once enough stubs are acquired, open up the selection menu in Lego Star Wars: The Sywalker Saga. Find the TIE Dagger on the list, confirm the purchase, and it will be available to fly.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul