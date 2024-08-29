How to unlock the Treasure Hunter ability in Star Wars Outlaws

Treasure Hunter is an ability in Star Wars Outlaws that you unlock with The Mechanic Expert Quest. Each ability has particular requirements you must meet, after which you can unlock the skill for free. However, there is a part that is a little vague and could confuse players if they don’t know what to do: Make Nix happy. This can cost you time and credits, depending on how you approach it.

While vague, this is an easy quest you can take up after you’ve completed the mission to upgrade your speeder, through Selo Rovak. If you want to Platinum the game, you’ll need to complete all the Expert Quests anyway, which is when Selo Rovak is required. If you’re stumped on unlocking the Treasure Hunter ability in Star Wars Outlaws, we’re here to help.

How to easily unlock the Treasure Hunter ability in Star Wars Outlaws

Treasure Hunter's a very useful ability in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

To unlock the Treasure Hunter ability in Star Wars Outlaws, there are three things you must do: Find 10 Containers, Find 4 different ways to Make Nix Happy, and Use Nix to Fetch an Item.

Completing all three will show a pop-up telling you you can now learn the ability. Two of these are easy. Getting Nix to fetch an item only requires you to be anywhere where you can pick up an item. Just send the adorable critter out to pick up any random item.

Finding 10 containers (and opening them) is also very easy: explore the world, take on side missions, and complete main story missions. You’ll see plenty of containers lying around with credits or useful crafting items in them. This task requires time, as you may need to explore every area.

However, the mysterious part is making Nix happy, which is important for unlocking the Treasure Hunter ability in Star Wars Outlaws. While easy, the game doesn’t give you much in the way of hints. Here’s what we did during our review of the game:

Use the Booster on your Speeder (after completing Selo Rovak’s quest).

Complete the eating mini-game with Nix in any main town (costs at least 200 credits).

Have Nix sabotage any security panel in an enemy base.

Activate Nix Vision and pet Nix.

The third step can be completed in the next mission, depending on your actions. If you’re tackling The Slicer, there are several security panels in the Imperial Bases.

There should also be at least one in the side quest for The Hutt Gang that’s available to you at this time (Sabotage). Complete it once. Finishing these objectives will net you The Treasure Hunter ability, which highlights containers when you use Nix Vision.

