How to unlock and use the Flamer weapon in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

When you serve on the Mourningstar in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you will unlock various interesting, powerful weapons. If you're going to purge the heretics and defeat the forces of Chaos, you will need the strongest possible equipment. One of the most enjoyable weapons you can use in the game is the Purgation Flamer.

As the name implies, it's a powerful flamethrower used to purge any foe that stands in your way. Unfortunately, not every class in Warhammer 40K: Darktide can use the Purgation Flamer.

How to acquire the Zealot's Purgation Flamer in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Unfortunately, not every character can wield the dominant Purgation Flamer in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. It is the exclusive domain of the Zealot Preacher. This weapon spews gouts of flame in front of you, creating a wide AOE of pain and destruction.

It's especially great when dealing with foes like the Poxwalkers and anything to do with Papa Nurgle's forces. You have to eliminate their presence in multiple places, so why not use fire? It will take some time to unlock, but it's worth it for any Zealot player.

This automatically unlocks when you reach level 12 as the Zealot Preacher. Once you hit level 12, you can head back to the Mourningstar (your central hub) and go to the Armory Exchange. It will unlock there, and you can include it in your loadout.

It's a powerful weapon for Warhammer 40K: Darktide and has a pair of firing modes. If you're aiming down sight (ADS), it's an automatic weapon that constantly belches fire at anything in front of you. If you are firing from the hip, it's semi-automatic, so keep that in mind.

There's no friendly fire, so you can unload, even if friends are in front of you. Their characters might complain, but you have heretics to purge and Chaos to eliminate. There's no way to cheat this weapon early. You have to play the game until you get access to it.

The Purgation Flamer is short-range but devastating in Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Image via Fatshark Games)

You can level a little bit faster by playing the game on the "Uprising" difficulty. Also, consider missions with the possible exp as a reward, and always complete Secondary Objectives and Special Conditions.

As you play Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you'll spend Plasteel to improve this weapon's power. When considering Blessings, there are several excellent options. Blessings that ignore stagger (Fan the Flames, Falter) are great for dealing with stronger enemies.

You can also go with Showstopper, which has a chance to make Elite enemies explode upon death. If enemies surround an Elite, there are a few more satisfying things to see than this.

It will take time to unlock the Purgation Flamer, but it's a weapon worth wielding if you're going to play the Zealot Preacher. If the forces of Chaos absolutely must be purged, equip the Flamer, and set them ablaze.

