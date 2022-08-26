How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard aims to bring a fresh twist to the current meta by introducing new weapons with its arrival on August 24, 2022. Called the Valois Revolver, this unique handgun was released with Season 5 without quite the buzz, unlike EX1 and RA 225.

The fifth and final season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, called the Last Stand, also features new operators, map changes, weapon balances to sniper rifles, and more.

Challenges required to unlock the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

The new Valois Revolver is a unique addition to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard with the release of Season 5 Last Stand. A combination of a melee weapon and a handgun, the Valois Revolver has a not-so-usual design by integrating a knife into its barrel. This weapon can be used as a lethal melee weapon and a revolver with a 6-round cylinder.

With that being said, here are the challenges through which players can unlock the brand new Valois Revolver in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5:

Multiplayer: Get 15 Melee Kills.

Zombies: Get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched.

For Multiplayer, the challenge is fairly easy as players can join a match in Vanguard or Warzone, irrespective of the game mode. Players must rack up 15 melee eliminations and be able to complete the challenge across multiple matches. The best and fastest way to complete it is by equipping the Heavy Hitter perk in your weapons.

The new Valois Revolver in action (Image via Activision)

The Zombies challenge is a tad bit harder as players need to acquire 1000 zombie elimination using only pistols that have been modified with Pack-a-Punch. The Pack-a-Punch is a utility-based machine available following the release of Shi No Numa in Vanguard Zombies.

As the name suggests, the machine is responsible for enhancing the weapon's attributes, such as damage output, larger magazine size, more reserve ammo, and even added attachments. To unlock the Valois Revolver, players need to modify any pistol with the Pack-a-Punch Machine to make the kills count for the challenge.

Other major updates with Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 5

The EX1 and RA 225 (Image via Activision)

The Valois Revolver is not the only weapon making its way into the game, as Season 5 features the first-ever prototype energy rifle in Warzone and Vanguard, called the EX1. Also, a brand new fast-firing SMG, called the RA 225, is here, which is sure to eliminate your opponents within the blink of an eye.

Task Force 010: Tyrants arrive to wreak havoc (Image via Activision)

Season 5 Last Stand wishes to close off the final season of Warzone and Vanguard on a high note and hence the arrival of Task Force 010: Tyrants marks an epic collision between the forces of good and evil.

Featuring Call of Duty universe's most notable villains, Task Force 010: Tyrant consists of Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen, led by none other than Call of Duty Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez.

Are you enjoying the latest season? Let us know in the comments section below!

