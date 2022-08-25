Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: The Best RA 225 weapon loadout

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard brings a brand new SMG weapon to the game. Called the RA 225, this new and compact fast-firing sub-machine gun aims to join the close-range weapon meta while eliminating its opponents within a blink of an eye.

The fifth and final season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, called Last Stand, also features the addition of new operators, the EX1 prototype energy rifle, map changes, and much more.

The best RA 225 build in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Players will be able to unlock the RA 225 SMG for free through the Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass. Available at Tier 31, this sub-machine gun can be unlocked in its base form, having no other attachments.

Those interested in unlocking the RA 225 early on can purchase the premium Battle Pass for 1000 COD Points (roughly $10) to avail the weapon's epic 'Deathglow' blueprint present at Tier 24.

Interestingly, the RA 225 has a rather high rate of fire, joining the likes of the Fennec from Modern Warfare 2019, and can be further increased by unlocking attachments as you level up the weapon. With that being said, here is the best RA 225 build for Call of Duty Warzone:

The Inner Spectrum RA 225 blueprint (Image via Activision)

RA 225 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"

Urban Rapid 11" Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Valenta Kotva

Valenta Kotva Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums

9mm 55 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

First off, for the muzzle attachment, the Recoil Booster is the preferred pick for almost every Call of Duty Vanguard SMG. True to its name, the Recoil Booster improves the weapon's fire rate, but comes at a cost of accuracy as it increases recoil.

The barrel attachment for the RA 225 is the Urban Rapid 11", a barrel mod exclusive to the brand new sub-machine gun. Similar to the Recoil Booster, the Urban Rapid 11" increases the weapon's fire rate while adding to horizontal recoil and recoil recovery.

To compensate for this increased recoil, players looking for a more ADS-based build should equip the Slate Reflector optic. Providing 1.35x magnification, the Slate Reflector is one of the clearest Call of Duty Vanguard optics, providing excellent visibility with very little obstruction.

The Deathglow RA 225 weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

Further complimenting the ADS speed and improving recoil, players should use the Valenta Kotva Stock for improved horizontal recoil and aim down sight speed while trading movement speed and hip fire accuracy. Similarly, the M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel attachment does the exact same thing, further improving on the reduced weapon control from the previously mentioned atatchments.

For the magazine, the 9mm 55 Round Drums is ideal as users will find themselves out of bullets rather quickly due to the weapon's high fire rate. As for the ammunition type, Subsonic prevents players from being pinged on the minimap when firing and firing visibility to enemies, increasing overall stealth.

The Taped Grip attachment is another must-have for all SMGs as it provides aiming stability and bonus movement speed, granting players greater mobility and maneuverability alongside a faster weapon swap.

With regards to Perks, Tight Grip as Perk 1 is perfect for those who want more stable shots by improving weapon recoil. Fully Loaded for Perk 2 is recommended as players will run out of bullets rather quickly with this weapon.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

