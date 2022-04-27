There are many different ways that players of Lost Ark can express themselves through emotes. Like many other online games, Lost Ark has its share of emotes players can unlock and use to communicate with other players through emotions.

The whistle emote a special emote that players can obtain with great animation and increases a player's Rapport.

How to unlock the whistle emote in Lost Ark

The whistle emote in Lost Ark is not one that players can obtain at the beginning of the game. To earn this emote, players will need to have leveled up and have a respectable item level.

Players must reach level 50 as well as an item level of 800. Once players have reached this requirement, they will want to head over to Azure Wind Island, where they can obtain the emote.

Steps players can take to obtain the whistle emote in Lost Ark

Once players have reached the required level of 50 and have the correct item level, they will need to complete tasks on Azure Wind Island. Players will need to do the following to unlock the whistle emote:

Players will need to be level 50 to be able to work on Una's Tasks. Players will also need to doubly ensure that they are at a high enough item level, or else they will not be able to succeed in the questlines there.

Go to Azure Wind Island and begin the main questline there.

Players will need to reach The Mane of the Azure Wind.

Next, players will need to complete that quest and the follow-up quest, Ruffians in the Ground. Players will need to complete these quests until they build up enough reputation with Una to make it to level 3.

Once players have completed these steps, they will be able to find the whistle emote in their inventory. However, the whistle emote is good for more than just having a fun emote. Players can use it on an NPC to unlock some pretty good rewards.

Using the whistle emote on Nagi to build rapport

Use the special whistle emote to build rapport with Nagi, who can be found in Nia. This is something that players are going to want to work on, as they can gain lots of valuable rewards for building up their reputation with Nagi. Players can obtain 2200 gold by leveling up their reputation with Nagi, so getting out there and whistling is a top priority.

Edited by Srijan Sen