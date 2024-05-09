How to unlock Wretched Broker in Hades 2

The Wretched Broker in Hades 2 is an NPC that allows you to trade your collected Bones for various useful and rare items like Psyche and Nectar. While he doesn't appear at the start of the game, it is quite easy to unlock this merchant. After that, you can access the entity's shop from the Crossroads to exchange items.

This guide will take you through all the steps required to unlock the Wretched Broker in Hades 2.

Note: This article is in Early Access. We will update the guide in the future as required.

How to Unlock the Wretched Broker in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Acquire the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune incantation to summon the Broker (Image via Supergiant Games)

Unlocking Wretched Broker requires you to return to the Crossroads a second time and perform an Incantation at the Cauldron. You unlock fresh Incantations by simply talking to new NPCs, clearing levels, discovering new areas, or finding the right materials.

To unlock the Wretched Broker through one, simply return to the Crossroads on your second run and check the Cauldron for the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune Incantation. Performing it costs 10 Bones, which can be easily farmed by simply clearing Encounters during your runs.

How to trade with the Wretched Broker

You can trade with Wretched Broker after unlocking his incantation [Wretched broker image from Hades] (Image via Supergiant Games)

With the Incantation performed, you can finally interact and trade with the Wretched Broker in Hades 2. He is located towards the south of the Cauldron and next to the pier. The Broker will exchange your collected Bones for valuable in-game items like Reagents and Greeneries.

How to Get Bones in Hades 2 (Early Access)

Bones can be acquired by clearing Encounters (Image via Supergiant Games)

Bones is the currency the Wretched Broker accepts. They are a valuable resource that you can find by simply playing the game and progressing through its levels.

Apart from trading with the Wretched Broker, you can also use Bones to perform other Incantations at the Cauldron in the Crossroads. These can be used to apply certain effects, unlock tools and merchants, and provide access to certain items.

Here are a few ways to gather Bones:

Obtained as a reward for clearing Encounters in Erebus and beyond.

Can be obtained by reverse trading with the Wretched Merchant.

Can be farmed from enemies by using the Main Weapon with Grave Thirst ability.

By following this guide, you'll be able to unlock the Wretched Broker in Hades 2 and take advantage of the game's trading features.

