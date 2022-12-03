How to unlock the Zealot-exclusive Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

One of the best ways to make your chosen class more powerful in Warhammer 40K: Darktide is to upgrade some of its class-exclusive weapons. As you invest more time in a class, you will be able to level them up and unlock better gear, making it fairly rewarding to play with your favorite classes.

One of the most sought-after weapons for the Zealot class is the Eviscerator, a chain-saw-like weapon that most players consider to be one of the most satisfying armaments to use in the game.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide @Darktide40K What are your plans in Tertium this weekend, Rejects? What are your plans in Tertium this weekend, Rejects? https://t.co/g8OT9SIjMk

Unfortunately, unlocking the Eviscerator for the Zealot class is not exactly an easy task. Being one of the hardest weapons to unlock in the game, many fans from the Warhammer community are confused as to how they can obtain it.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to unlock and get your hands on the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Unlocking the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

As mentioned earlier, the Eviscerator is one of the hardest weapons to unlock in Warhammer 40K: Darktide and for good reason. The chainsaw-like armament easily slices through hordes of zombies, making it extremely popular amongst Zealot mains in the game.

If you're looking to get your hands on the Eviscerator, you will be required to:

You will have to hit level 18 in the game. This is one of the main requirements that you will need to fulfill in order to unlock the Eviscerator. The most effective way of doing this will be to increase the Trust levels of your character.

When it comes to leveling up your character, you will need to invest a good amount of time for the grind. Fortunately, there are a few steps that you can take to maximize the XP that you earn in the game.

The first thing you can do is select the Uprising difficulty and then look for missions that offer the most amount of XP. Completing Secondary Objectives and even Special Conditions during a mission will also net you additional XP in the game.

When you are maximizing your XP gain, you will be able to reach the required level to unlock this weapon much faster. Since the Eviscerator is the very last weapon that you will be able to unlock in the Zealot’s class, the game is certainly going to make you work for it and invest in the grind in order to obtain it.

Visually, the Eviscerator looks like a two-handed variant of the Chainsword, but boasts a much higher base damage stat. This weapon's attacking animation and how it tears through large hordes is what many in the community find to be incredibly satisfying.

The basic attack will have you swing the Eviscerator in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, which will, exactly as its name suggests, 'eviscerate' your enemies. The Special Attack, on the other hand, will allow you to rev the weapon like a chainsaw and deal a precise strike on an enemy, which will deal an incredibly high amount of damage.

Poll : 0 votes