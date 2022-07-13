How to update Genshin Impact on PC: Version 2.8 installation guide

Genshin Impact's latest patch 2.8 update is globally out for players to install and experience the new content the game has to offer. With each update, developers are adding more content, characters, and resources for players to enjoy in the game.

Here is a quick rundown of what the latest patch has to offer:

New 4-star character - Shikanoin Heizou

Character reruns - Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya

New islands to explore

New Story Quests

New Hangout events

Free 4-star sword

Fisch and Diluc Skin

In order to experience the new features, players will have to update Genshin Impact first and the steps may vary for different platforms. However, the steps are fairly simple to follow and this article will serve as a guide for the same.

Guide for updating Genshin Impact 2.8 on PC and Mobile

The latest patch 2.8 update was officially launched globally on July 13, 2022, at 11 AM (UTC+8). A few days before the update, a pre-installation feature was added to the client launcher. This feature allows players to download the game resource files in advance to ensure faster installation of the update. If players have already downloaded the game resources, the update will hardly take 5-10 minutes to complete.

The process of manually updating the game from the client launcher is fairly simple for both PC and mobile platforms. Players will have to complete some easy steps to update the game.

Update process for PC

Players need to click on 'Update' (Image via Genshin Impact)

For PC players, all they have to do is open the client launcher, and it will prompt players to update the game to the latest version. Players simply need to click on the 'Update' button and the launcher will start unzipping the files, assuming the game files are downloaded earlier through the pre-installation feature. If players haven't used the pre-installation feature, they will have to download the game's resources first and then the game will update itself.

Once the update is complete, the prompt button will automatically change back to the launch button and players can start the game. However, players will have to wait again during the loading screen as the game will start verifying the newly downloaded files. After successful verification, players can hop into their accounts and enjoy the latest content on PC.

Update process for mobile

The process is a little different for all mobile users. Players need to update Genshin Impact from their respective app stores first. There will be a small download that will update the launcher. After that, players need to launch the game, and this is where the game will update itself and download the game files.

After successfully updating to the latest version, Genshin Impact will automatically start verifying the game files to detect any errors or corrupted files. Once this process is complete, players can log in to their accounts. The time taken for the whole process of downloading, updating, and verifying depends on the internet speed and the device.

Since the update size for patch updates is usually huge, players need to make sure they have enough space available on their devices.

