How to update Genshin Impact to version 3.2: Pre-installation guide

Genshin Impact officials dropped the pre-installation function for the game's upcoming version a few days before the update's release. The pre-installation function will allow players to download large game resource files for version 3.2 in advance.

This feature will be available until the patch release on November 2, 2022. Hence, players have around 48 hours to make good use of it. The size of the pre-installation package will vary for players using different platforms. For mobile players, the package size is usually 2-3 GB. On the other hand, some PC players have received a package size of 7-9 GB. The package size of the pre-installation will also change if multiple voice-over packs have been installed in-game.

Given below are the details on how players can update to Genshin Impact 3.2 using the pre-installation function.

Genshin Impact: Pre-Installation guide for version 3.2 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



Click to View Details:

hoyo.link/82mRBBAd



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.Click to View Details: Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.Click to View Details: hoyo.link/82mRBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/A4cJ2ADWXf

Every Genshin Impact update adds something new to the game, including new characters, weapons, events, map expansion, and more. All of these additions require the download of large resource files, which can be inconvenient for players with poor internet connections. The pre-installation function was introduced by officials to tackle this problem.

Genshin Impact fans can use this feature to download large files in advance before the latest patch release. This allows players to reduce the time it takes to update the game, increasing the overall gaming experience. As mentioned in the official tweet above, the pre-installation function is currently available for PC and mobile platforms.

FOR PC PLATFORMS

Pre-installation for PC platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

PC players will have to update their client launcher to access the pre-installation function. Here are the steps to follow to begin downloading the resource files for patch 3.2:

Click on 'Game Pre-installation' button right next to the launch button.

A new dialog box will appear, informing players about the resouce package size and space required for unzipping.

Click on the 'Confirm' button to start the pre-installation.

The patch 3.2 resource files will vary anywhere from 7-9 GB depending on your voice-over files. Hence, players are advised to remove any additional voice-over packs to reduce the package size.

Furthermore, PC players have an edge over users on other platforms as they can launch and continue to play Genshin Impact while the pre-installation function downloads resource packages in the background.

FOR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Pre-installation function for mobile users (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, mobile players have two methods they can use to pre-install the resource package.

Method #1

Initiate the pre-installation function from the main loading screen.

Launch the game, but do not click on the door or screen to log in.

Upon entering the main screen, players will notice a small white icon in the bottom left corner.

Click on it to download the resource package.

Method #2

Initiate the pre-installation function from Paimon's menu settings.

Log in to your Genshin Impact account

Go to Paimon's Menu and click on settings.

Open the "Other" tab and click on the pre-install now option available to install the files.

Both of these methods can be used on Android as well as iOS devices. Genshin Impact's latest update will introduce many characters along with new weapons, story quests, and new limited-events. Therefore, players should look forward to the upcoming content in version 3.2.

Poll : 0 votes