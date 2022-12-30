How to upgrade FIFA 23 from the PS4 to PS5 version?

EA Sports released FIFA 23 on all major platforms, including the PS4 and Xbox 360. Both devices are now considered to be old-gen after the inception of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020. While their prices have gone down, many players are yet to upgrade their consoles to the current-gen version.

A dilemma is created if someone upgrades their console from one generation to another. There are several differences between how the game runs on older-gen consoles and renders on the newer hardware. Thankfully, there's a way to upgrade from one version to the other without paying anything extra.

This is quite different from other video games that are available on the PlayStation consoles. For example, several titles require a $10 upfront fee when one selects the new-gen version.

That's not the case here, as long as a player knows the correct option to pick in the case of FIFA 23. Doing so will allow them to get both versions of the game and save any upgrade costs that might be present.

FIFA 23's dual entitlement enables players to switch freely from PS4 to PS5

As mentioned above, the PS4 and PS5 versions of FIFA 23 are drastically different in terms of gameplay features. However, thanks to the upgraded hardware of the current-gen console, EA Sports can offer much more than the legacy version. So, before going into the details, the first thing is to know how to get the free upgrade.

Buyers can get different editions of FIFA 23 from the PSN store. First, however, they should opt for the Championship Edition, which offers dual entitlement. It allows them to access both versions of the game simultaneously, and hence, they can switch freely between the two.

The process to upgrade is also quite simple, and all they need to do is repeat the following steps:

Start the PS4 version of FIFA 23. Go to the PSN store via the game, which is important. Opening the store separately might not always work, especially when someone has a new PS5. Select the PS5 version of the game that you have via your dual entitlement. Download and install the game on your current-gen console.

Is FIFA 23 worth upgrading from PS4 to PS5?

In short, the answer is yes. The version of FIFA 23 that runs on the PS4 doesn't have some crucial innovations that EA Sports has made over the last couple of years. One of them is HyperMotion 2.0, which significantly impacts realism and immersiveness.

HyperMotion 2.0 has dramatically changed how the game feels with the introduction of the acceleRATE system. Such features are only available on the PS5 since the console belongs to the current-gen. Due to such upgrades, this year's release will feel much more realistic and innovative than the PS4 version.

Thanks to the dual entitlement, upgrading the game is very easy. Existing players won't have to worry if they get a PS5 sometime in the future. It will also enable them to play with other players on PC or Xbox Series X/S, which also have current-gen capabilities.

