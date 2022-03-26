How to upgrade Prayer Beads in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a terrifying, yet exciting first-person sorcery action game. Players can find all kinds of interesting things around the city, some of which will make Akito and KK stronger.

Prayer Beads can be found throughout the world of Ghostwire: Tokyo, often as rewards for accomplishments. Prayer Beads offer passive buffs. These items can be hugely helpful for specific spells, attacks, or techniques, and can revolutionize a playstyle.

Upgrading Prayer Beads in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Unlike Akito and KK's powers and skills, Prayer Beads can't be upgraded through a level-up tree or a menu. Instead, Prayer Beads must be upgraded by finding similar Prayer Beads.

Whenever a player finds one of these powerful necklaces, it'll be at level one. Players will have to find duplicates of the Prayer Beads to upgrade them to higher levels. The new versions will be marked with their new level, and they will only increase to a maximum of level three.

Each increased level vastly increases the buff that the Beads grant to the player. The first set of Prayer Beads is given to the player through the story. The first Gust Beads set is granted during the 'A Maze of Death' story mission, in Chapter 2. Every other set of Prayer Beads will have to be hunted down outside of the storyline.

Finding Prayer Beads in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo hides its Prayer Beads primarily in plain sight. Besides the one that is given to Akito, the overwhelming majority is handed out as a reward for clearing out Shrines.

Players can approach Torii Gates and clear them out throughout the game. By cleansing the fog that surrounds them, players can open up new areas, earn new items, and often win Prayer Beads. The majority of the early Prayer Beads are granted as rewards for clearing out Shrines.

There are a few other ways to earn Prayer Beads, most of which will show themselves before the player undertakes them. The game features a variety of Nekomata, adorable cat spirits who request specific items from the player. By engaging in that scavenger hunt, players can earn a few Prayer Beads. Most of the Nekomata in the game will hand out Beads at some stage of their requests.

Most Beads increase the damage of a specific magic type, but there are a variety of useful buffs that can be applied. From increasing the frequency of finding cash in the world to increasing Akito's stealth, Prayer Beads are very important.

Ghostwire: Tokyo encourages players to explore the city and take on the special challenges to earn their upgrades. Prayer Beads are one of the most important items in the game, and they can be improved by hunting down all of them.

