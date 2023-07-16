How to uppercut in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint's action mechanism differs entirely from other action-adventure games, comprising two types of attacks; basic and charged. Knowing how the attack system works is essential to slash or uppercut enemies. Effectively utilizing these moves offers you a greater chance of surviving in the overworld. Thus, perfect your combos, block, parry, counter, and uppercut to gain an edge over others.

Since this free-to-play title is more melee-focused, picking the best melee weapon and executing combinations is advised. The basic combo features two ordinary attacks and one follow-up move. There are three-click basic attacks; depending on your current melee weapon, you can execute an uppercut.

This article details how to uppercut opponents in Naraka Bladepoint.

Why uppercut in Naraka Bladepoint?

Viper Hing (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Uppercut is an essential move that gives you an advantage if conducted correctly in Naraka Bladepoint. This move allows you to stun your enemies or set them up for follow-up attacks. Additionally, you can perform this powerful attack depending on the melee weapon you're currently wielding.

There are two variations of this attack. The first allows you to commit a mid-combo uppercut while standing on the ground, enabling you to slash enemies. The second variation is more impactful, as it lifts you and your opponent into the air, delivering aerial assaults while juggling them.

One important factor is that various move combinations allow you to enforce uppercuts in the game. Using melee weapons such as Longsword, Katana, Spear, Nunchuck, Dagger, and Greatsword helps add the uppercut move to your combos.

Methods to uppercut in Naraka Bladepoint

Characters demonstrating swordplay (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Since there are two variations of an uppercut in Naraka Bladepoint, you can execute them depending on the battle situation. The regular uppercut can be chained in two-move combos, whereas the complete uppercut launches characters in the air. Here is how you can perform this move on an opponent.

First method

The first method to uppercut is comparatively easy to pull off and does not include crouching or dashing. This path is simple to follow and straightforward to perform.

Press the light attack button, typically the left mouse button, to execute a simple basic attack.

You can execute an uppercut during the basic attack animation by pressing the heavy attack button (typically the right mouse button).

Second method

The second method requires patience and practice because when you master this, your chances of landing a perfect uppercut increase. It is more powerful and deals significant damage when accomplished appropriately.

While crouching (keystroke C), press the right mouse button to execute an uppercut.

While dashing (keystore Forward + Shift), press the right mouse button to land a moving uppercut.

To sum up, the basic uppercut involves pressing the right mouse button during a light attack animation. The crouching uppercut requires crouching and clicking the heavy attack button. For a moving uppercut, dash and click the heavy attack button.

Learning these techniques enhances your combat skills in Naraka Bladepoint, providing options to surprise and overpower your opponents.

