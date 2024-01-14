How to use the Amulet in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is the most anticipated game of 2024. This heightened excitement is attributed to its captivating campaign, featuring impressive action sequences, challenging boss fights, and a compelling storyline. In addition to these elements, the game introduces powerful items called Amulets, which significantly enhance the overall gaming experience.

The Amulets in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown play a crucial role by providing substantial buffs to your character. These items prove invaluable for both offensive and defensive strategies, ultimately increasing your character's survivability on the battlefield.

Given the game's emphasis on strategic action gameplay, the judicious use of Amulets becomes essential to successfully navigate and overcome challenges throughout the campaign walkthrough.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown guide: How to use amulets

You will find a total of 38 Amulets (Image via Ubisoft)

Before delving into the utilization of Amulets, it's essential to grasp their locations and the various types available. In Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, a total of 38 Amulets exist, each possessing its distinct ability. These Amulets can be discovered through random searches in diverse levels or obtained as drops from adversaries as you progress through the campaign.

It's worth noting that, except for the Prosperity Bird amulet, the Amulets are distributed across the campaign's diverse levels. Prosperity Bird is exclusively available through pre-ordering Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

You will come across a mystical tree known as the Wak-Wak tree (Image via Ubisoft)

During your journey, you will encounter a mystical tree known as the Wak-Wak tree. This unique tree plays a crucial role in your campaign progression, serving as the exclusive source for equipping various Amulets.

All the Amulets collected throughout your journey will be stored in the Amulet menu of the Wak-Wak tree. Simply interact with the tree to access the Amulet options, then press the required action button to start the Amulet selection.

It's essential to keep key details in mind regarding Amulet usage. The game implements an Amulet Point System, requiring you to earn a specific amount of points to utilize one. Essentially, your accumulated points must meet the cost of the desired Amulet.

Initially, you start with three points, and you can gradually increase your Amulet points to a maximum of 12. For instance, if you have 12 points available, you can opt to equip either six Amulets, each costing two points, or four Amulets, with each requiring three points.

After understanding the factors associated with the utilization of the Amulet, it is essential to ensure that the points invested in it yield significant results on the battlefield. Avoid haphazardly allocating points when selecting a particular Amulet; instead, carefully read their descriptions and make an informed decision on whether to use them or not.

Make thoughtful choices to enhance your chances of survival in challenging battles.