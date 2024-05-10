How to use Barbarians in Clash Royale

Barbarians in Clash Royale are versatile troops, capable of both defense and offense when used strategically. Being proficient with Barbarian deployment in the game is essential to taking control of the battlefield. These adaptable soldiers are excellent in both offensive and defensive capacities, providing strong protection against ground assaults as well as the possibility of deadly counterattacks.

We'll go into the nuances of using Barbarians efficiently in this article, as well as defensive techniques to thwart enemy advances, counterattack plans to launch potent attacks, and supporting tactics to improve overall battlefield prowess.

Strategies to use Barbarians in Clash Royale

1) Defensive strategies

Barbarians (Image via Supercell)

Barbarians in Clash Royale are excellent at blocking ground-based attacks, which makes them a vital asset in defensive situations. They are perfect for combating powerful opponents like the P.E.K.K.A. because of their high hit points and damage output. You may effectively stop enemy pushes and buy time for your towers to deliver damage by carefully positioning Barbarians. Here are a few tactics for defense:

Split deployment

Barbarians in Clash Royale can be deployed in split formation to cover both lanes, putting pressure on the opposition to handle threats from numerous angles. This may throw off your opponent's rhythm or present opportunities for counterpushes.

Kiting

You can use Barbarians to kite an opponent in Clash Royale who has deployed a high-damage single-target troop, such as the Mini P.E.K.K.A. As your tower works its way toward the opposing army from a safe distance, position the Barbarians to intercept it.

2) Counter-pushing

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Barbarians in Clash Royale are great at switching from defense to attack. After effectively repelling an opposing advance, they might be employed to mount a potent counteroffensive.

By placing Barbarians in the opposing lane, you can also surprise your opponent if they have made a significant commitment to one lane. This can take them by surprise and make them divide their resources, which can result in serious tower damage.

3) Supporting strategies

Supporting strategies (Image via Supercell)

Barbarians can be employed to supplement other forces and tactics, thus increasing their potency in combat. Here are a few strategies for using Barbarians as a supporting cast:

Tank killer

When facing high-hit point tanks like the Giant or Golem, Barbarians are incredibly effective. They can be paired with troops that deal adequate damage, such as the Ram Rider or the Sparky, to quickly break up opposing offensives.

Bridge spam

When used in tandem with swift troops such as the Bandit or the Hog Rider, Barbarians can be employed in a bridge spam tactic to overwhelm your adversary with a ceaseless barrage of troops in Clash Royale.

Check out more articles on this game: