How to use Blaster stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Blaster stance is arguably the most interesting Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat style. Not content with using a single lightsaber, Cal Kestis picks up a blaster and puts the two together. It looks and feels like something out of a Samurai film or perhaps Like a Dragon: Ishin. While it’s not complicated to unlock, it is something that players could find questionable. Jedi aren’t supposed to use blasters, but modern problems require modern solutions.

The Blaster stance is undoubtedly a unique approach to the game. Players won’t have unlimited ammo to spam blaster bolts constantly. It is still a close-range combat style in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but it’s one that players will want to experiment with as they explore the galaxy.

How to use Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Blaster stance

Once you reach the Jedah Archive for the first time, Cal Kestis will unlock the Blaster style. Specifically, this can be done after the “Travel to Cere’s Base” mission. Bode will give you his blaster, and after a tutorial, you will have a brand-new fighting style to take advantage of in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Players must combine the power of their blaster and lightsaber in this new combat style to keep their ammo full. Ideally, you’ll unload blaster shots while getting into the lightsaber range. You could also use the Blaster stance to distract with the gun before running someone down with the lightsaber. It’s a new way to play in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The Blaster stance is a flashy style. You can spin your pistol to blast an opponent before immediately striking with the lightsaber. Since you’re holding your lightsaber while also holding a starkly different weapon, deflecting several blaster bolts could be challenging.

The main attack for this style is the lightsaber, which generates ammo for your blaster, and firing the pistol uses a charge of your Special Attack. You can also use two charges for a Charged Shot. It’s a combat style where you must master getting into melee range to strike, back off, and opening fire.

Your skills in the new Blaster stance are designed to give you more ammo and more options in combat. Quick Draw lets you focus down and target several enemies at once, and Energizing Flurry quickly regenerates your ammo if the attacks hit.

With enough practice, I can see Blaster stance being fun to use on Legendary Adversaries.

Blaster skills

Flying Lunge (1 Skill Point): Get close to your enemy with a leaping thrust.

Get close to your enemy with a leaping thrust. Blaster Cooldown (1 Skill Point): Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber.

Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber. Improved Clip (1 Skill Point): Increase maximum blaster ammo by three.

Increase maximum blaster ammo by three. Energizing Flurry (3 Skill Points): Perform a series of quick swings that rapidly replenish ammunition if they connect.

Perform a series of quick swings that rapidly replenish ammunition if they connect. Efficient Heat Transfer (2 Skill Points): Reduces the time required to charge a blaster shot entirely.

Reduces the time required to charge a blaster shot entirely. Point Blank (1 Skill Point): Act just before an enemy hits to blast them away.

Act just before an enemy hits to blast them away. Quick Draw (3 Skill Points): Target multiple enemies simultaneously with the blaster.

The Blaster stance is often called the most unorthodox combat style in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and that’s accurate. You have two very different weapon styles to master simultaneously, and one feeds off the other. Unlike Like a Dragon: Ishin, your pistol has limited ammo, and you cannot simply dash in, spin, and win every duel.

That said, if you want to try something new as a Jedi Knight, this will definitely be your stance. It is unique and fun to play, but practicing and getting used to the style will take some time. If you’re new to Star Wars Jedi Survivor, these tips can help you prepare to become a Jedi.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes