How to use Crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Crossguard lightsaber stance is one of the new combat styles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Though most people recognize it first from Kylo Ren in the latest trilogy of films, it appeared in the Star Wars universe before that. The first crossguard lightsaber showed up in a Dark Horse comic as one of the many lightsabers Count Dooku had in his collection. The most mainstream appearance is still with Kylo Ren, however.

If you want to use the Crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you’ll need access to the Broken Moon first. It will take some time to get this weapon, but when you do, you’ll have access to the slow but devastating greatsword lightsaber that Kylo Ren adopted as his primary weapon.

How to use Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Crossguard lightsaber stance

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a Knight of Ren, this is the way to go about it. The Crossguard lightsaber stance is not swift, but it’s deadly as a Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat style. Unlike some of the other stances, you need to put in a little work to unlock this. It’s a stance that requires dedicated practice on defensive moves such as parrying and countering.

After finishing the main story on Jedha, you’ll be given a chance to head to Koboh to progress - or you can head to Broken Moon. If you’re after the Crossguard lightsaber stance, head to the moon first in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Work through the story on this planet until you get to the Superstructure Fabricators. Within its walls, you will find the mini-boss, Drya Thornne. Once you beat her in battle, you’ll claim the Crossguard lightsaber stance as your own. It’s the strongest combat style in Star Wars Jedi Survivor but also painfully slow.

Thanks to skills like Rolling Thunder, you can still throw this huge weapon, which will send it through several enemies at once. You also have Greater Cleaving Swing, which will reduce your time preparing a focus attack.

Crossguard lightsaber skills

Rending Strike (1 Skill Point): Use a single, high-damage swing with a long windup.

Use a single, high-damage swing with a long windup. Impact (2 Skill Points): While in the air, slam into the ground, causing a shockwave.

While in the air, slam into the ground, causing a shockwave. Greater Impact (1 Skill Point): Increased shockwave range is unlocked.

Increased shockwave range is unlocked. Greater Cleaving Swing (1 Skill Point): Reduces your focus attack charge-up time.

Reduces your focus attack charge-up time. Reaching Cleave (1 Skill Point): Increases the range of Cleaving Swing.

Increases the range of Cleaving Swing. Sundering Swipe (2 Skill Points): Use a wide, sweeping lightsaber attack.

Use a wide, sweeping lightsaber attack. Charged Reflection (1 Skill Point): Act right before a bolt makes contact to send back a charged bolt that hits the target and nearby enemies.

Act right before a bolt makes contact to send back a charged bolt that hits the target and nearby enemies. Rolling Thunder (2 Skill Points): Throw the lightsaber through multiple targets in a line.

While incredibly slow, if you’ve spent time working on the defensive capabilities of this weapon, it might be worthwhile on some of the Legendary Adversary battles. This weapon might be slow and useful in close-range, but it can be quite formidable if you focus on defensive fighting.

I’d pair this weapon with a faster, safer weapon, so when the need to be mobile comes up, you’ll be ready to avoid enemy attacks. That said, if you need an enemy defeated right away, the Crossguard lightsaber stance has the power to rend your opponents into pieces.

