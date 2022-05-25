How to use Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

As with most massively multiplayer games like Lost Ark, there are always new heights to reach. The latest and greatest weapon might be fantastic for a while, but it soon gets replaced with something better, usually after new content is released.

In Lost Ark, there are a plethora of ways to obtain new and better gear, though not necessarily the best. Not to mention the process of powering up current gear, such is the way with Honing and Fused Leapstones.

Then there is crafting, which requires various materials players will pick up naturally on their quest towards the end game and, ultimately, max level.

On top of that, there are varying degrees in which an item can be crafted. One prime example is Elemental’s Fury, a consumable crafting material that users can earn in the game. What makes Elemental’s Fury special, as opposed to other materials, is it helps create armor sets, which can come with powerful buffs of their own if enough pieces are earned and equipped.

Should gamers wish to increase their Item Level exponentially, Elemental’s Fury is the way to go. Here is how one can obtain Elemental’s Fury and use it to its full potential in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark: Getting Elemental’s Fury and how to use it

Where to obtain Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

Unfortunately, Elemental’s Fury cannot be obtained by natural means, unlike other crafting materials. Instead, players have to participate in Abyssal Dungeons. However, before entering an Abyssal Dungeon, there are individual prerequisites to unlock them in the first place.

Step 1 : Reach the maximum level of 50.

: Reach the maximum level of 50. Step 2 : Start and finish the quest’ Dream-Stricker Elzowin.

: Start and finish the quest’ Dream-Stricker Elzowin. Step 3 : Raise your Item Level to a minimum of 460.

: Raise your Item Level to a minimum of 460. Step 4: Participate in Abyssal Dungeons, specifically the Hall of the Twisted Warlord and Hildebrandt Palace within the Phantom Palace.

Remember that Elemental’s Fury is not a guaranteed drop. It is only one of several possible rewards. That means repeated visits will be necessary.

Multiple copies of the crafting material are needed to craft an item, anyway. Also, Abyssal Dungeons are limited to once per week.

How to use Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

After obtaining enough Elemental’s Fury, are they consumed from the inventory like consumables? No, just like with normal crafting materials, users have to visit a special craftsman that will do the work for them.

Step 1 : Locate an Abyss Trade NPC in any of the main cities; North Vern, for example, has one. The icon resembles a chest against a black background with two horns protruding from the edge.

: Locate an Abyss Trade NPC in any of the main cities; North Vern, for example, has one. The icon resembles a chest against a black background with two horns protruding from the edge. Step 2 : Speak with the Abyss Trade NPC and browse their list of goods.

: Speak with the Abyss Trade NPC and browse their list of goods. Step 3: Trade Elemental’s Fury for an item you want.

It is worth noting that gear is not the only item Elemental’s Fury can be traded for. They can also be handed over for useful items such as Ability Stones, necessary for powerful passive effects.

