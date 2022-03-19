How to use the flying broomstick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Easter Eggs, secrets, and insanely unrealistic items are some of the best parts about Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

From a finger gun that rips enemies to shreds to a broomstick that makes players fly around like they are Harry Potter, Stay Human is full of crazy discoveries that fans of the series absolutely love.

Players can get their hands on the latter item after completing the Broadcast mission. Once that is done, some parkour on the VNC tower is needed to find the flying broomstick.

How to obtain and use the flying Broomstick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Drop onto the crane to find some mushrooms (Image via Techland)

Finishing the main story quest known as Broadcast is the first step towards obtaining the flying Broomstick. Here is how players can complete this mission in Dying Light 2:

Wait for Matt's summons and then meet with Jack and Juan at the Fish Eye

Talk to Lawan and then talk to Rowe at the VNC Tower

Enter the elevator and restore the power in the other tower

Kill the Infected and talk to Rowea gain

Return for Leon and pull the cable through the basement

Meet Rowe once more, this time on the 8th floor

Talk to Matt when he arrives

Check for survivors and get the transmitter

Find a way out and survive until Lawan finds Frank

Find the Nightrunner equipment and grapple out of the room

Make it to the top of the VNC tower

Enter the main building, turn on the transmitter, and mount the device

Now, players can access the roof of the VNC tower whenever they want. Head up via the elevator and to the eastern side of the roof. This is where the journey starts to get the flying Broomstick:

Glide from the roof down to the crane below

Land on the lower of the two square platforms at the vertical part of the crane

Find the cluster of mushrooms

Interact with them to "turn on" the mushrooms

Do this several times with each time increasing the size of the mushrooms

"Turn on" will change to "use" at one point

"Use" the mushrooms to start the Baba Yaga Parkour Challenge

The challenge grants players the flying Broomstick and requires its use

The flying Broomstick can be used as part of a Parkour Challenge in Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Image via Techland)

A patch has made it so the flying Broomstick cannot be taken outside of this Dying Light 2 Stay Human challenge. So, players will have to do this Parkour Challenge whenever they want to use the flying Broomstick.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul