How to use Genshin Impact tier-list maker to make custom tier-lists

In Genshin Impact, creating tier lists is a fun method for players to show off their favorite characters. Gamers can use these tier lists to convey various ideas, including their thoughts on favorite weapons, character selection, and more.

The community shares their tier lists on social media sites to attract attention and create a discussion. Using the famous website TierMaker, players can quickly create these tier lists and show them off to their friends by following the instructions below.

How to use Tiermaker and create custom-made Genshin Impact tier lists

1) Open TierMaker website

TierMaker is an easy-to-use website that allows people to create tier lists based on any of their likes.

Head into TierMaker by clicking here.

Sign up or log in with Twitter and select 'Make a Template' at the top of the webpage to start making a new tier list.

2) Create a template

Fill the page with the required information (Image via TierMaker)

Fans will be brought to the page with a 'Create a Template' header. They can fill out the necessary information required to make the tier list, such as:

Name of Template Select a Category Description of Template Select Template Cover Photo Upload Set of Images for the Tier List Template Add a URL for Image Credits Image Orientation Default Row Label Text

Make sure to prepare the cover photo and images for the tier list beforehand. This will make the users' jobs easier as they only need to drag the photos later.

Click on the 'Submit' button at the bottom of the page to complete the tier list.

How to use Tiermaker and use ready-made Genshin Impact tier lists

1) Choose a template

Search Genshin Impact on the search box (Image via TierMaker)

Since the game is one of the most popular fandoms on the website, several templates have been produced. Players can choose from one of them by searching for the keyword Genshin Impact in the search box at the top of the page. Following that, they can begin categorizing and ranking their the given image into tiers.

2) Edit the tier list

Edit the list according to their taste (Image via TierMaker)

After choosing a template, gamers can drag & drop the given characters, weapons, and enemies (according to the template) into their appropriate tiers. They can also edit the tiers, like changing the names and colors of the tier labels in the left column, moving them up and down, or deleting them entirely by clicking on the cogwheel icon on the right.

3) Save the image

Click on the Save/Download to get the tier list (Image via TierMaker)

When gamers are finished with their tier list, they can download it to their devices by clicking the Save/Download button at the bottom of the page. They can then send it to their friends or share it on social media.

The tier list is a fun way to express gamers' opinions on players, equipment, enemies, and others in Genshin Impact. However, since all the tiers are made by fans, they should not be taken seriously.

