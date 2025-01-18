How to use Leap movement in Delta Force

The Leap movement in Delta Force is an innovative new feature introduced with Season 2 Starfall on January 18, 2025. This addition aims to improve player mobility, allowing for dynamic maneuvers and strategic positioning. Alongside the Leap movement, the update introduced numerous new things such as maps, mini-game modes, a new Operator, and Fortification in Delta Force.

Here's everything you need to know about the Leap movement in Delta Force Season 2.

How to use the Leap movement in Delta Force Season 2

The Leap movement in Delta Force lets players perform quick and powerful jumps to cover more ground and reach higher positions with ease. Here's how to use it:

Initiate sprint : Begin by sprinting in the desired direction.

: Begin by sprinting in the desired direction. Activate the leap: While maintaining the sprint, press the assigned Leap key to perform the maneuver.

The direction of your jump is the same as the direction you’re sprinting, so it’s best used when you need to move quickly or jump over obstacles. Attempting to Leap while not sprinting will not trigger the action.

Leap is a great tool for dodging attacks, reaching higher ground, or getting around obstacles, but it has some limits. While jumping, you can’t aim or shoot. Moreover, if you’re hit by certain attacks or effects like getting caught by a grappling hook, the Leap will immediately end.

To get the most out of the Leap movement in Delta Force, practice using it in different situations. You can combine it with other moves, like crouching or sliding, to make your movements harder to predict for opponents — this could also give you an edge in combat. Learning the terrain of various maps to identify optimal spots where Leap can be most effective is highly recommended.

If you want to know more about the Delta Force Season 2 update, you can read the official patch notes here.

