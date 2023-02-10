How to use the new Recreation feature to improve relationships in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage recently released update 1.2, which added Recreation alongside several DLC changes. Players who purchased the DLC will now have access to four more Emblems, including Camilla. However, for those who did not buy the DLC, fear not - Recreation is a feature added to the game for free.

Players will have access to it upon returning to Somniel after updating the game to the latest version. What does this add to the game? The most important thing is that it makes it easier for players to build relationships with characters without having to rely on dining, battle placement, and gifts.

Fire Emblem Engage’s latest update has added Recreation to Somniel

The best thing to note about the Recreation feature in Fire Emblem Engage is that it doesn't build rapport with Alear, as it isn’t here to help build your Pact Ring relationship. Instead, consider this as a feature to have two of your characters hanging out and working together. It’s absolutely worthwhile to help create more powerful bonuses between all of your party members.

Furthermore, this helps you create comical or perhaps romantic cutscenes between your party members, which makes it an interesting feature. It can be very tiresome to build up bonds between other party members, so Recreation will make that job easier in Fire Emblem Engage.

One of the best ways to build bonds is by putting people close together in battle, but sadly, that’s not always going to be possible. If you want certain characters to interact with each other, try using Recreation.

This will trigger when you head to the Stable, Pool, or Orchard in Somniel. Just interact with the area, and you’ll be given the opportunity to pair two characters up and have them work or relax together. This addition finally makes the Pool area useful for players in Fire Emblem Engage.

If you're unsure of who to pick, you can press L and let the game offer a partnership for you to try out. They’ll help brush down the horses, relax by the pool, or possibly even pick some fruit. It’s a fairly wholesome way to use your downtime and allows players to build their bonds together.

It should be noted that you can only do this once per area, following which you’ll have to wait for the cooldown to reset. Thankfully, that should be easy enough, as you can simply fight in a battle! Whether it’s a skirmish or a chapter, it isn't too important. After some combat, you can get back to relaxing with your favorite characters and see how they get along outside of the battlefield.

Players who purchased the DLC will obtain several important items when they log in. Specifically, they'll receive a Silver Sword, Silver Lance, Silver Axe, 20 Silver Ingots, 5,000 Bond Fragments, five Novice Books, three Adept Books, one Expert Book, and 30,000 gold. Considering that money is fairly scarce in Fire Emblem, outside of using Anna to exploit the game, this will be a pleasant bonus for most.

Additionally, some more Emblems are available as well, with Camilla, Hector, and Soren soon available for players to unlock. There are also new cosmetics to look forward to if they've purchase the paid DLC in Fire Emblem Engage. Thankfully, as long as you have Fire Emblem Engage, you can take part in the new Recreation activities.

