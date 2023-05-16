How to use Octoroks to repair weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Octoroks might be dangerous in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but they’re also incredibly helpful. If you don’t want to spend time and money disassembling weapons to get them repaired, you can simply head to your local rock-based Octopus, and allow them to help you out without them realizing it. However, there are restrictions to this, but it’s worth knowing about.

Each Octorok can suck up your weapons and shields to repair them. The enemy even adds a buff to whatever you toss its way.

If you’re looking to keep your weapons just a little bit longer, or have made an incredibly powerful weapon that you want to use in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, don’t worry - the Octoroks can help you.

Octoroks in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom leads to infinite free repairs

In Breath of the Wild, Octoroks could clean up rusty weapons and shields, but they have become far more useful in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. After all, durability is one of the most frustrating things in all of Hyrule. There’s nothing more infuriating than watching a powerful sword burst into nothingness. You can improve their durability, but keeping them is harder still.

Octoroks can be used to not only fully repair your weapons and shields, but the monster even adds an extra buff to it! It might be crit, more damage, or something along those lines, but it’s always something valuable.

Tristan Cooper @TristanACooper Tristan Cooper @TristanACooper If an Octorock eats a rusty sword, it'll spit out a BRAND NEW SWORD If an Octorock eats a rusty sword, it'll spit out a BRAND NEW SWORD https://t.co/qUhbsYd8HW The Octorok upgrade in TotK is similar to Breath of the Wild, though previously it only transformed rusty weapons (no repairs or stat bonuses). twitter.com/TristanACooper… The Octorok upgrade in TotK is similar to Breath of the Wild, though previously it only transformed rusty weapons (no repairs or stat bonuses). twitter.com/TristanACooper…

The key is to find the Octoroks in the Eldin region of Hyrule. They are located in specific spots on the map, so make sure you have access to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, so you can quickly return here.

There are also three Octoroks in the Eldin region to do this with. Below is the list of all the locations - just look for the pile of rocks that inhale air and spit fireballs. They aren’t hard to spot in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Repair locations

Location #1: 1882, 2712, 0396

1882, 2712, 0396 Location #2: 1566, 3187, 0398

1566, 3187, 0398 Location #3: 1426, 2354, 0319

Upon finding the Octorok, just drop your weapon or shield in front of it, and run away to a safe distance. The monster will gulp up your item in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and begin its work. When you see the sparkles pop up, it will spit it towards you soon. Make sure to dodge this because your own weapon can certainly defeat you.

However, there’s a catch. Each of these enemies can only do this once per Moon Cycle. So, just find all three monsters, repair something valuable, wait until the next Blood Moon ends, and come back again.

Remember, you can keep your best weapons longer than ever in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can read more about the game in our review of Link’s latest adventure.

