How to use Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact to complete new web event

Genshin Impact has released a web event where players can get lots of rewards by completing simple daily tasks.

The recent web event by Genshin Impact is called "Traveler's Picture Book," in which players can get some quick in-game rewards by completing a painting. The picture book is divided into various parts, and each piece can be painted using "Colours."

Each day some new tasks are revealed, which will reward players with "Colours" upon completion. Players can get up to 50 Primogems and lots of Mora, Enhancement ores, and some exclusive furnishings upon painting the whole picture book.

How to use Parametric Transformer to get valuable rewards in Genshin Impact

On the 4th day from the release of the web event, players get a task in which they have to use a gadget named Parametric Transformer. It is a mysterious gadget that can transform items of one kind into another.

There are many items in Genshin Impact which are lying dormant and are not being used. With the Parametric Transformer, such items can be transformed into something useful.

Traveler's Picture Book daily task #4 (image via miHoYo)

Parametric Transformer can be obtained from the world quest, "Tianqiu Treasure Trail". To initiate the quest, players need to talk to an NPC named "Lan" near the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue.

Lan will provide a treasure map with three treasure chests that players need to collect. After collecting the chests, they will receive the Parametric Transformer as a gift from Lan.

Parametric Transformer in Inventory (image via AllAboutGame)

How to claim rewards by using Parametric Transformer

Using the Parametric Transformer is relatively easy. Players can repeat the following steps to transform materials and get rewards:

Open the Gadget section in Inventory and click on the Parametric Transformer

Deploy the transformer by clicking on the "Place" option at the bottom right

On interacting with the Parametric Transformer, a page will open displaying all the materials it can use. A total of 150 of the displayed items is required to begin the transmutation.

A progress bar will appear on the top of the Parametric Transformer depicting the progress of transmutation.

Players can charge the gadget by using continuous Elemental attacks

After the transmutation is complete, players will receive 5-10 sets of various in-game items.

Deploying the Parametric Transformer (image via AllAboutGame)

As of now, it has not been revealed how using two or more different items will affect the rewards. The transmutation rewards will have 5-10 sets of the following in-game items:

Character EXP materials

Weapon enhancement ores

Character ascension materials

Talent books

Talent level-up materials

Weapon ascension materials

Mora

Rewards from Parametric Transformer (image via AllAboutGame)

Players can deploy the Parametric Transformer near Electro crystals to speed up the transmutation process. Electro crystals cause Electro damage in proximity hence, they can be a continuous source of Elemental damage.

There is also a cooldown period of 7 days on the usage of Parametric Transformer. As a result, players should frequently check the gadget section to avoid missing out on valuable rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul