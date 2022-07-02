How to use photo mode in F1 22

The majority of sports simulation games allow for a replay or photo mode of some kind, and F1 22 continues that trend.

Players can use the photo mode to immortalize their favorite moments, such as crossing the finish line on their favorite track ahead of their least favorite rival or the first time they are showing off their latest supercar.

Photo mode provides effects, different camera angles, a day/night option, and so much more. It is easy to use but can take some practice to master snapping the best photos from the F1 22 Pause Menu.

How to access photo mode in F1 22

First and foremost, players need to know how to open up the photo mode. During any race, the game can be paused and photo mode can be accessed. Here's how to start it up:

Hit the pause button during a race

Select the Instant Replay/Flashback tab

Navigate to a part of the race that is deemed photo-worthy

Use the triggers on the controller to fast forward or rewind to the perfect moment

Use the D-Pad to select a driver

Press the Menu or Options button to enter photo mode for this scene

This will open up a shot of the current scenario with the selected driver. From there, players will be able to customize the photo to their liking with the available tools and take a picture.

How to put photo mode to use in F1 22

Setting up the shot and taking photos is the next most important part of this F1 22 feature. Move through different camera angles. Select a fun color effect or overlay. Change the field of depth.

All of those options are there to make for some of the coolest photos around. Players can even fiddle with the environment a bit and change it from night to day and vice versa.

Once the shot is approved, they can do the following in order to actually save the photo:

Be sure to press Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, or the appropriately matched keybind on PC to remove the options section from the bottom of the screen

Then simply take a screenshot with system's screenshot function

On Xbox, press the middle home button on the controller and then press Y to save the photo

On Playstation, press the Create button on the controller and select to take a screenshot

On PC via Steam, players can save a screenshot of their photo op by pressin ghte F12 key at the top of their keyboard

The PC screenshot will be saved to the computer's library if the user hasn't changed where they end up after being taken. There is also a gameplay or screenshot library to be found on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

While F1 22 doesn't have a way to take the photo directly inside of it, players have the next best thing with the ability to set up amazing photos and save them to their device.

