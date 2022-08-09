How to use Poker Cards in Hard West 2

Poker Cards return in Hard West 2, allowing players to boost the stats of their party members.

The game takes players to the Wild West but with a darker twist. There's a heavy focus on gambling that makes its way into the various aspects of exploration and combat.

Naturally, one of the ways through which players can power up a character in Hard West 2 is by assigning them Poker Cards. These cards can be found throughout the game and can be equipped to a party member to give them a boost.

What are Poker Cards in Hard West 2?

Poker Cards will keep the party in fighting shape (Image via Ice Code Games)

Poker Cards were introduced in the first Hard West game. They can be used to enhance the skills of party members.

In the second game, the concept of Poker Cards is explained to the player during a cutscene where the party members lose their souls.

Players wake up as Gin and must find the rest of the party. While searching, Poker Cards can be picked up and equipped to any of the discovered party members.

Any character can have up to five Poker Cards assigned to them at one time. They all provide a stat increase, such as more speed or higher damage when attacking an enemy.

How to find Poker Cards in Hard West 2

Make the right choice, and a Poker Card may be given (Image via Ice Code Games)

There's no trick to finding Poker Cards in the game, but players do need to have a keen eye in order to collect them all.

Some Poker Cards are also presented to players when they make certain choices in the game. There are times when choosing to fight a battle instead of running and winning will grant a hidden Poker Card.

Other Poker Cards are scattered across the map or are given upon the completion of a few main mission objectives. Players have to look high and low for them. They could be sticking out a skeleton or tucked away out of direct sight.

Players should just be sure to take on every mission and every fight to increase the chances of finding them all.

How to use Poker Cards in Hard West 2

A look at the Poker Cards menu in Hard West 2 (Image via Ice Code Games)

Using Poker Cards in Hard West 2 is extremely simple, much more so than finding them.

Players first need to open the Cards menu by pressing the card symbol in the top-right corner of the screen or by hitting the K key with default keybind settings.

All of the Poker Cards that have been found will be displayed, and players can move through each one to see what effects they grant. They can then choose the party member to assign a Poker Card to and drag the card from the list to them.

The Poker Card will immediately boost the stat stated in its description. This is a good way to balance the team's skills so that they aren't all focused on the same attributes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh