The best keybinds for CS: GO (2022)

CS: GO players have spent years testing out combinations to make the best keybind settings possible.

Playing on a mouse and keyboard gives players much more freedom than a controller does.

Having the best keybinds available will make it easier to switch weapons, plant bombs, travel across maps, and ultimately defeat the other team on this classic first-person shooter.

The most effective CS: GO keybinds in 2022

The best keybinds are almost always subjective. What works for one player may not work for another. However, there are a set of standards that a lot of casual and professional players have put together.

To change keybinds, players will first need to access the game's Developer Console. Go to the "Settings" menu and select the "Game" tab. Toggle "Enable Developer Console" to "Yes" and open it using the "~" key.

Now, players can input commands to change their keybinds. Listed below are the best keybinds to start playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2022. After trying them out, feel free to adjust them, so they fit your style of play best.

Set it to M with console code bind m “r_cleardecals”. This command removes blood, graffiti, and other decals from the map. Drop Bomb: Bind to B with bind b “use weapon_knife; use weapon_c4; drop; slot1”. Press B after binding to immediately drop the bomb without having to switch to it.

Bind it to the Z key with bind z “use weapon_flashbang". It automatically switches to the specifically binded grenade for each command. Smoke: Set it to X with bind x “use weapon_smokegrenade”.

Bind this one to C with bind c “use weapon_hegrenade”. Molotov/Incendiary: Choose V for these final grenade types with the console code bind v “use weapon_molotov; use weapon_incgrenade”.

Bind this to Shift with alias +incvol “incrementvar volume 0 2 0.5;+speed”;alias -incvol “incrementvar volume 0 2 -0.5;-speed”;bind SHIFT +incvol. The command will increase surrounding noises while players are walking. Jump Throw: This bind needs to be added each time a player loads into CS: GO. Bind it to Alt with alias “+jumpthrow” “+jump;-attack”; alias “-jumpthrow” “-jump”; bind alt “+jumpthrow”. This allows for players to throw grenades while jumping.

Bind this to the scroll wheel on the mouse by inputting bind mwheelup +jump;bind mwheeldown +jump;bind space +jump. This makes it easy to jump and B-Hop across the map Mute Voice: Use the J Key to mute team voice in CS: GO with bindtoggle j voice_enable.

This bind should be set to the 4 key. It will expand the crosshair to fullscreen, helping with grenade lineups. Use console code bind 1 “slot1 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 2 “slot2 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 3 “slot3 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 4 “slot8 ; cl_crosshairsize 1000” and replace the 3 for crosshair size with whatever crosshair size is being used. Net-Graph Scoreboard: Type in alias +netg “net_graph 1;+showscores”;alias -netg “net_graph 0;-showscores”;bind TAB “+netg”; to bind the command to Tab. This will open the scoreboard as well as show ping, FPS, and other performance indicators.

Bind Quickswitch to the Q key with bind q “use weapon_knife;slot1”. This lets CS: GO players switch from their weapon to their knife immediately. Switch Hands: Switching hands lets CS: GO players swap their gun between a left hand and right-hand view to open up more visibility options. Bind it to L with bind l “toggle cl_righthand 0 1”.

Other keybinds can be changed, but these are the most common adjustments made in CS: GO.

Change them to something else if necessary, but start with these to have the keybinds of the pros and frag out just like they do.

