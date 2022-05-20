5 fan-favorite video game side characters (and 5 who are annoying)

Side characters in video games exist to enrich the overall experience. They are there to play off of the protagonist for them to show their traits and express their opinions. Of course, a protagonist talking only to themselves is a tedious ordeal to watch.

Throughout various video games, side characters have served many different roles, sometimes friendly, sometimes antagonists, and sometimes both. And they've similarly had varying receptions.

Some side characters are received positively enough that they become fan favorites, while others might be viewed as irritating or annoying.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Five beloved video game side characters

1) Chloe Frazer - Uncharted series

Chloe Frazer is an important character throughout Uncharted (Image via Naughty Dog)

Chloe Frazer first appeared in the second Uncharted video game, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Introduced as a former flame of protagonist Nathan Drake, she was fleshed out later as a fully formed character on her own.

In her first appearance, she initially worked with the protagonist while later seemingly revealing herself as a double agent. Her quick wit and sharp tongue earned her a special place among the fans.

Chloe grew in popularity enough to get a video game unto herself, known as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, where she was developed into a more selfless heroic persona.

She even appeared in the live-action Uncharted movie by Sony in a supporting role alongside Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan. She is shown to be switching sides as per the needs that best suit her.

2) Charles Smith - Red Dead Redemption 2

Charles Smith was the guy who players could always count on (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has many memorable side characters, Charles Smith was the Native American who stole many players' hearts. He was possibly the most level-headed person in the van der Linde gang and had a moral compass that pointed north more times than even protagonist Arthur Morgan.

Charles was the guy users could always count on to have their backs, as any mission with him was always followed with a sense of safety and calmness. Throughout the entire story, he stuck by Arthur, never once wavering in this loyalty, and provided someone to have a meaningful conversation with at camp.

In the epilogue, he is also there for John Marston, helping him and uncle set up John's house and later assisting Sadie and John in the final mission to hunt down Micah. On top of all that, he is an animal lover, so there's literally no reason to dislike him.

3) Garrus Vakarian - Mass Effect

Garrus Vakarian is a calm, collected and sensible character aboard the Normandy (Image via BioWare)

While Mass Effect has many side characters who also play the roles of sidekicks quite often, Garrus Vakarian will always be one of the best partners in the series. Initially appearing in the first Mass Effect video game as a recruitable teammate, he is a Turian marksman and one of the first to join Commander Sheppard in his mission.

Since then, he has become a mainstay of the original video game series. Garrus is a calm, collected, and sensible character aboard the Normandy. Despite looking like a skinned dinosaur, Garrus is a very charismatic individual, known especially for his loyalty.

Garrus is also known for his sense of justice, willing to deliver it to those deserving, regardless of the law. One unique aspect is also how he reacts to the player's choices.

A fully renegade Sheppard may urge him to follow up on his revenge, whereas a steadfast paragon Sheppard might advise him to let go of the past and work on being better. Thus, no matter how gamers shape their Sheppard, Garrus will always look upon them favorably.

4) Leonardo da Vinci - Assassin's Creed 2 & Brotherhood

Leonardo da Vinci returned in the next video game, AC: Brotherhood (Image via Ubisoft)

While the Assassin's Creed video game series has a whole host of side characters, one of them stands out amongst the rest. Leonardo da Vinci himself makes his first appearance in Florence, Italy, where the second game occurs.

Introduced early on in the video game as the person who gives Ezio the iconic hidden blade weapon of the Assassins, he is a constant source of support for the protagonist. Later in the video game, he even allows Ezio to use the prototype flying machine to get into the fortified Palazzo Ducale.

Due to his fan-favorite status, Da Vinci returned in the following title, AC: Brotherhood, as a side mission character who needs Ezio's help to destroy the inventions that have fallen into the wrong hands.

Expertly voiced by Carlos Ferro, this character's charm and charisma were so palpable that it was almost believable why he'd been of such renown in real-life history.

5) Mimir - God of War

Mimir accompanies Kratos and Atreus in their travels (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

While it can be argued that Atreus is a more compelling side character, in all honesty, the Boy is more of the main character, as it is his story as much as Kratos'. However, one fun side character introduced in the 2018 video game, God of War, is the talking head of Mimir.

Well, he's not always just a head, but a god bound to a tree by allfather Odin. Kratos relieves him of this torture by chopping his head off and bringing it back to life.

From that point on, Mimir accompanies Kratos and Atreus in their travels, giving a much-needed third perspective and a sense of humor.

Mimir's light-hearted character is a fun contrast to Kratos' serious attitude. While adding to the story, he is also one to play off of Atreus' thirst for knowledge, giving bits and pieces of this adaptation of the Norse mythology.

Also, he tells the best stories, and after Kratos' horrible few attempts at weaving a compelling tale, Mimir's expert wordsmanship was greatly appreciated.

Five aggravating video game side characters

1) Ashley Graham - Resident Evil 4

Ashley Graham was an unbearable side character to spend time with (Image via Capcom)

Ashley Graham is the President's daughter who gets kidnapped in Resident Evil 4, and protagonist Leon S. Kennedy is tasked with retrieving her. While the first sections of the video game revolved around locating the kidnapped teen, it was only in the later areas that players would learn what a horrifying monster the developers had created. And it wasn't any of the bioweapons.

Ashley was an unbearable side character to spend time with. She was next to useless in fights and would constantly be hauled over a cultist's back, from where users had to rescue her again. This happened so frequently that Ashley might as well have spent more time over a cultist's shoulder than actually on the ground.

The second half of the video game had gamers find a way to save her from a parasite taking over her body and turning her into a bioweapon. Many individuals silently hoped that this would lead to a tragic death and they would be rid of her, but alas, such was not the case.

To this day, if RE:4 players hear someone yell "Leon!" in a high-pitched voice, they have to deal with rising blood pressure.

2) Dutch van der Linde - Red Dead Redemption 2

Dutch van der Line is responsible for most of the gang's misfortunes (Image via Rockstar Games)

First appearing in Red Dead Redemption as the final and most notorious ex-gang member that John Marston has to bring in, Dutch later appeared in the prequel video game. He was the leader of the Van der Linde gang of outlaws and somewhat of a father figure to John and Arthur.

And if this list had been about the most hated characters in video games, Micah Bell would have a mention. But since it deals with only annoying people, Dutch will make do.

While not appearing as a direct antagonist to Arthur during the main story, Dutch's role in it is the one responsible for most of the gang's misfortunes.

His greed for money, and more money, keep getting the people closest to him in trouble, more often than not, having to resort to moving camp. His plan to go to Tahiti to grow 'mangoes' is far-fetched. His demand for faith in his methods and motives is never earned, and his latter willingness to listen to Micha is one of the worst decisions he made. Who listens to Micha Bell.

3) 343 Guilty Spark - Halo series

343 Guilty Spark was always viewed as a suspicious variable (Image via 343 industries)

This AI in a spherical body appeared in the first Halo video game as the monitor of the Halo ring the game takes place in. Ultimately betraying protagonist Master Chief (not once but twice), 343 Guilty Spark was one of the characters fans hadn't rejoiced in seeing returned in the next video game.

While in the second game, it doesn't ever betray players, instead working together to stop the covenant, Guilty Spark was always viewed as a suspicious variable. This was ultimately proven true, as, by the time Halo: 3 arrived, this AI had gone back to its roots of villainy and double-cross.

Much to users' amazement and discontent, Guilty Spark had managed to survive yet again and returned as a reluctant ally in the third video game. As usual, this time around, he eventually does betray the Chief and Cpt. Avery Johnson.

In the ensuing fight, Chief and Johnson finally destroy the monitor once and for all.

4) Tingle - Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

Tingle has managed to irk players in more ways than one (Image via Nintendo)

If any character could be awarded the title of most annoying NPC in Zelda video games, Tingle would take it. He originally appeared in Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and continued appearing in a few future installments.

Widely regarded as the most irritating character in the game, Tingle has managed to irk players in more ways than one. In his first appearance in Majora's Mask, his whole deal of being a 35-year-old man in green tights was unsettling.

Although he helped prove maps for rupees, he came off as creepy and weird, making users nurture a distrust of the character.

In Legend of Zelda Wind Waker, though, he is firmly elevated to annoying status. This is because he plays a crucial part in progressing the main questline and requires games to collect a whopping 3184 rupees to decipher all of the Triforce Charts.

Generally regarded as one of the worst sections of the game, merged with one of the most annoying characters of the series, individuals were understandably irritated.

Will Tingle make a return in Breath of the Wild's sequel? Players can only pray that he will not.

5) Lambert - The Witcher 3

Lambert simply comes off as rough and sometimes even rude (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Appropriately worded by Geralt himself in the video game, this limerick perfectly captures the essence of this young Witcher:

"Lamber, Lambert, what a p**ck."

First seen in the opening prologue and then later as Geralt makes his way back to Kaer Morhen, Lambert is the youngest of the remaining Witchers from the school of the Wolf left.

Unlike his fellow Witcher, Eskel, who is older and much more composed, Lambert comes off as rough and sometimes even rude. Considered by many users simply as a d**k, this guy does little to seem welcoming and friendly when Geralt finally returns to his home.

Agreed that Witchers are less than friendly most of the time, but when fans consider Vesemir and Eskel, who have a sense of camaraderie with Geralt, Lambert then fails to deliver.

A small quest with him had the potential to give him an interesting outlook on life. Still, it failed to utilize this properly, with Lambert coming off instead as immature and lacking the nuance demonstrated by most Witchers. What a p**ck indeed.

