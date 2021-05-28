5 most underrated side characters from the GTA series

From washed-up daydreamers and criminal kingpins to man-eating sociopaths, the GTA series features an assortment of characters, each more baffling than the other.

Over the years, Rockstar has released a number of games, broken several records, and become perhaps the most popular franchise in gaming. While the games themselves are pretty addictive and deserve all the buzz in the world, they would have had a hard time garnering such a global response if the characters featured hadn't been so well-developed.

This article takes a look at some of the most underrated characters featured in the GTA Series.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most unappreciated characters from the GTA series

#5 - Tracey De Santa

Every story needs a spoiled brat who couldn't care less about "what matters," and Tracey De Santa from GTA 5 plays that role perfectly. Unfortunately for her, she gets a lot of hate for not acting sensible.

What most people don't get is, she doesn't come from a normal background. Her father, Michael, is one of the most notorious criminals of all time. Her parents are drifting apart, and all her brother does is play video games and bully people online— no wonder she strays from the path. The GTA Series wouldn't have been complete without Tracey and her tantrums.

#4 - James De Santa

The first time players see Michael in the GTA Series , they hear him complaining to his therapist about his spoiled brat of a son. James De Santa, like Tracey, doesn't seem to have a direction in life, but unlike Tracey, he deserves his reputation.

While Jimmy is neither charismatic nor notorious, he's basic enough to crack players up. He may not be good at making jokes, but he's certainly good at becoming one, and for that, he deserves all the appreciation in the world. After all, this is what the GTA series is known for: misfits and anomalies.

#3 - The Truth (GTA San Andreas)

Part of the reason why the GTA Series is so popular in gaming is that it doesn't stick to a few basic archetypes when creating character profiles. Every character, major or minor, from the GTA Series is unique, diverse, and profound in their own way.

The Truth is a perfect example of that. An elderly hippie with a knack for making money. Not only did he help the protagonist, CJ, steal a $60,000,000 project, but he also managed to become one of his closest friends. If there's one character that didn't get enough attention in the GTA Series, it's the Truth.

#2 - Cesar Villapando

Cesar Villapando is one of the most unpopular side characters from the GTA Series, even though he was the only one who could see past the carefully crafted facade of Ryder and Big Smoke, two important characters who later stab CJ in the back. Had Carl not taken Cesar with a grain of salt, he could have avoided a great deal of drama.

#1 - Wu Zi Mu

Wi Zi Mu, an honorable blind man, is arguably one of the best side characters from the GTA Series. He has not exactly been forgotten or pushed into the background as a lot of fans still rave about him on the forums dedicated to the GTA Series.

However, he still doesn't get the kind of buzz he deserves. In the chaos of GTA San Andreas, he has become the embodiment of peace and laughter.