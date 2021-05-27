5 things GTA 5 does better than other open-world games

There has been plenty of debate since the late 2000s about whether GTA would be able to rise to the pinnacle of the industry as the premier open-world franchise. Much of that debate died down as the GTA franchise delivered one solid hit after the other - a run that has been strong since the release of the first game.

In 2021, there was no argument against GTA being the gold standard of action-adventure games. Through their willingness to innovate and actively experiment with their franchises, Rockstar Games made GTA the major industry juggernaut that it is today.

There are plenty of things that Rockstar Games does supremely better than other studios and publishers, but this article dives into five particular things that make the franchise stand out.

Things that make GTA 5 so speical

1 - Satire and humor

The level at which Rockstar's creative team works operates when satire and humor in the GTA franchise are unparalleled. Not just a fun video game, each game in the series is a genius work of parody that satirizes American society, capitalism, and political ideologies on both sides.

Rockstar's commitment to cutting-edge satire and playful humor has propelled the GTA franchise to where it is at today. For this reason alone, even typically, non-gamers are tempted to try out GTA for all the elements independent of the game itself.

2 - Production value

GTA 5 reportedly had a total budget of roughly $500 million, which puts it at the same level as some of the biggest Hollywood productions. That kind of money behind a project is not a certainty of excellent quality, but it allows Rockstar to maximize its potential truly.

GTA makes zero compromises, whether it means hiring top-notch industry professionals or some of the most talented actors in the industry for mocap. Fans are assured that they will be getting the very best of AAA games have to offer with each title in the series.

3 - Advanced NPCs

Rockstar's world-building is second to none, as they have created massive and believable open-worlds with relative ease. Cities like Vice City and Los Santos have a quality of authenticity that is hard to match.

Each NPC feels honest, reacting to the player's actions in a believable way, and some even have unique personalities and quirks of their own. The world that Rockstar creates feels like it could exist independent of the player, which is a rare feat for any game to accomplish.

4 - Attention to detail

In tandem with the previous point, Rockstar has made a name for itself as a studio and publisher with an infamous eye for detail. Each game in the GTA franchise pays close attention to even the most minute details, such as car engine sounds, billboards, or in-game internet stories.

All of this adds up to the grander scheme of things to make each GTA game painstakingly beautiful and breathtaking to experience.

5 - Quality assurance

Perhaps no other studio, apart from Nintendo, has had the kind of run Rockstar Games have had in the industry. Producing a stone-cold hit with each release is a feat that not too many publishers can boast of. A Rockstar Games title is an assurance of quality unlike any other.

Each time players purchase a game with the Rockstar logo on it, they always know that they are in for a treat of enormous value.