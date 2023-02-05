How to use power nodes in Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake is easily one of the best games of 2023 so far, a stellar reimagining of the original release of the same name more than a decade ago. Developed by Motive Studios, the remake is built as a faithful recreation of the 2008 original, with the same cast of characters, an almost unchanged story, the same iconic setting of the USG Ishimura, and a similarly iconic arsenal of makeshift weapons and combat gear.

However, the remake features few key differences from the original game, particularly in its narrative delivery, mission structure, and gameplay. Motive made some necessary adjustments to the original's combat and gameplay mechanics to bring the experience much closer to modern survival-horror titles.

With a much more accessible crafting system, more responsive combat, and a plethora of minute changes to make shooting and stomping the undead Necromorphs less of a chore. One key aspect that Motive made adjustments to is the power node, upgrade system, and how it works in the remake.

In Dead Space, players had to choose between sacrificing the power nodes to access secret areas or using them to upgrade Isaac's (the game's protagonist) RIG suit and weapons. However, with the remake, Motive has removed the option of using the power nodes for secret doors, instead making them a resource that players can use exclusively to upgrade their combat gear.

Here's a comprehensive guide on using the Dead Space Remake power nodes to upgrade Isaac's RIG suit and weapons.

Using the power nodes in Dead Space Remake

Power nodes are the critical upgrade resource players need to upgrade Isaac's weapons and RIG suit. The standard version of the RIG suit and makeshift engineering weapons that Isaac has access to in the early sections of the game are helpful against the regular Necromorphs.

However, as soon as players pass chapter 3 of the Dead Space remake, they will regularly encounter more powerful variants of these undead creatures, requiring them to upgrade their combat gear to stand a chance at surviving the onslaught of the Necromorphs.

To do so, they will need to search for the power nodes, which can be found in wall storage units around the USG Ishimura. Players can also buy power nodes for $10,000 credits at any of the stores across the space station; however, it is always better to save up currency for RIG suit schematics and upgrades and find the power nodes via exploration.

Power nodes are usually found in the special wall storage units; however, players also gain access to new power nodes upon collecting any weapon upgrade, allowing them to install the said upgrade to their weapons immediately. To upgrade the weapons and RIG suit using the power nodes, players need to find and access a crafting bench available throughout USG Ishimura at designated locations.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Poll : 0 votes