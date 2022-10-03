How to use the Research Desk in PlateUp!

PlateUp! allows its players to cook and serve incredible meals while building a top-tier restaurant from the ground up.

Creating a restaurant that patrons want to visit is one of the most important objectives of the game. This requires players to have top-of-the-line appliances to make the best food possible.

Appliances in PlateUp! can be researched and upgraded using the Research Desk. Using the Research Desk is fairly simple, and it will ensure that a player's restaurant can compete with the best of the best.

The Research Desk can determine the success of a restaurant in PlateUp!

The Research Desk is one of the most important assets in the game as it can make or break a restaurant (Image via Yogscast Games)

The Research Desk is a must-have tool that becomes available early in PlateUp!. It is an item that will make or break a restaurant. It is something that can determine the success of an establishment.

If things aren't on the up and up, players can use the Research Desk to upgrade some appliances and alter how effectively their restaurant can operate.

There is a lot of RNG in terms of what the game drops for players, and the Research Desk is a good way to get around that. Players just need to interact with it during a round to get more efficient appliances.

How to utilize the Research Desk in the game

There are a couple of things the game doesn't explain about getting the Research Desk up and running. Once it is, though, it is very easy to upgrade appliances for a restaurant.

Here's how to set up a Research Desk and use it:

The Research Desk must be placed next to a Blueprints Cabinet.

A Blueprints Cabinet is received for free when the game begins.

Place an upgradeable appliance in the Blueprints Cabinet.

When the day starts, walk to the Research Desk, interact with it, and upgrade the appliance.

The upgraded appliance will appear in the Blueprints Cabinet.

When the round ends, it can be purchased and removed from the Cabinet to be placed in the restaurant.

Only one appliance can be upgraded per in-game day.

All appliances that can be upgraded in the game

Only the best upgraded appliances will make a restaurant successful in the game (Image via Yogscast Games)

There are quite a few items and appliances that can be upgraded using the Research Desk in PlateUp!.

Listed below are the items and appliances that can be upgraded:

Hob

Mop

Sink

Dining Table

Counter

Prep Counter

Oven

Bin

Plates

Floor Buffer

Conveyor

Mixer

Research Desk

Many of these appliances can be upgraded multiple times to improve their efficiency, capacity, and overall time spent being utilized. Even the Research Desk itself can be upgraded to a Copying Desk or Discount Desk.

These upgrades are some of the most important items in PlateUp!. Research and upgrade wisely to ensure your restaurant runs smoothly and even save a sinking ship if your business isn't doing so well.

