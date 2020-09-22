GTA 5 is one of the most astounding achievements in game development, from its far-reaching boundaries of the open world to subtle nuances that add authenticity. The world of GTA 5 is one that truly inspires a lot of awe and has long been the subject of much fascination among the fanbase and game developers.

Rockstar Games have made a habit out of putting out cultural landmarks in gaming, and that kind of reputation is built on their impeccable attention to detail. This comes at the cost of extremely taxing developmental cycles and tedious work hours.

GTA 5 truly is an extraordinary feat in game development and one that excels on seemingly every front in terms of re-creating a life-like, authentic experience.

From NPC dialogues to a realistic day-night cycle, GTA 5 truly is an immersive experience that is unparalleled, even in 2020. One of the game mechanics that players love to manipulate is the day-night cycle as it can be used to the player's advantage, especially when manipulating stocks.

GTA 5: How long is a day in the game?

Players, in order to reap the rewards of manipulating the stock markets by doing Lester's Assassination missions in GTA 5, tend to advance game time by saving as the Stock Market takes a day or two to reflect the changes.

According to most sources, a day in GTA 5 takes 48 real-life minutes, and saving the game will advance the game clock differently for different characters.

When Michael goes to bed in order to save the game, it advances the game clock by 6 hours; 8 hours for Franklin, and Trevor sleeping the longest for 12 hours. By saving the game twice as Trevor, players will be able to advance an entire day in GTA 5.

Therefore, players can use this information when planning to manipulate the stock market in the game.