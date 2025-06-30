The VR training room in Death Stranding 2 is a built-in feature that lets you sharpen your delivery and combat skills in a risk-free environment. It’s not part of the story but a separate mode you can enter from any Private Room to train at your own pace. Whether you're learning how to balance cargo more effectively or getting comfortable with weapon handling, the VR Training Room provides a safe space to practice and improve at your own pace.

Ad

To help you with this, this guide will walk you through how to use the VR training room in Death Stranding 2.

How to access the VR training room in Death Stranding 2

Interact with the VR headset inside any Private Room to access training modules (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To use it, head to any Private Room in the game. Once you’re inside, look toward the door on the left while Sam is sitting on the bed. An option labeled “View/Test Weapons” will appear. Press Square, and Sam will walk into the adjoining room.

Ad

Trending

Here, you’ll find a VR Headset hanging from the ceiling. Press Triangle to interact with it, which will then bring up the available training modules.

Available VR training modules

You can choose from three different training programs:

Porter Fundamentals Program : Perfect for beginners. It teaches the basic mechanics of carrying, balancing, and organizing cargo.

: Perfect for beginners. It teaches the basic mechanics of carrying, balancing, and organizing cargo. Porter Mastery Program : A more advanced version of the fundamentals course. It focuses on optimizing delivery routes, terrain strategy, and complex item handling.

: A more advanced version of the fundamentals course. It focuses on optimizing delivery routes, terrain strategy, and complex item handling. Weapons/Combat Training Program: A dedicated space to test different weapons and get comfortable with Death Stranding 2’s combat system. It's also great for preparing to fight MULEs or BTs.

Ad

If you're feeling overwhelmed or want to polish specific mechanics before heading into a difficult mission, this is your safe zone. It's also an ideal place to test out new weapons or learn how to deliver cargo more efficiently.

The VR training room in Death Stranding 2 is a smart addition for both newcomers and returning players. Its focused training modules help you master the game’s unique mechanics and feel more prepared for the challenges out in the field.

Ad

Also read: Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

More articles on Death Stranding 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.