The VR training room in Death Stranding 2 is a built-in feature that lets you sharpen your delivery and combat skills in a risk-free environment. It’s not part of the story but a separate mode you can enter from any Private Room to train at your own pace. Whether you're learning how to balance cargo more effectively or getting comfortable with weapon handling, the VR Training Room provides a safe space to practice and improve at your own pace.
To help you with this, this guide will walk you through how to use the VR training room in Death Stranding 2.
How to access the VR training room in Death Stranding 2
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To use it, head to any Private Room in the game. Once you’re inside, look toward the door on the left while Sam is sitting on the bed. An option labeled “View/Test Weapons” will appear. Press Square, and Sam will walk into the adjoining room.
Here, you’ll find a VR Headset hanging from the ceiling. Press Triangle to interact with it, which will then bring up the available training modules.
Available VR training modules
You can choose from three different training programs:
- Porter Fundamentals Program: Perfect for beginners. It teaches the basic mechanics of carrying, balancing, and organizing cargo.
- Porter Mastery Program: A more advanced version of the fundamentals course. It focuses on optimizing delivery routes, terrain strategy, and complex item handling.
- Weapons/Combat Training Program: A dedicated space to test different weapons and get comfortable with Death Stranding 2’s combat system. It's also great for preparing to fight MULEs or BTs.
If you're feeling overwhelmed or want to polish specific mechanics before heading into a difficult mission, this is your safe zone. It's also an ideal place to test out new weapons or learn how to deliver cargo more efficiently.
The VR training room in Death Stranding 2 is a smart addition for both newcomers and returning players. Its focused training modules help you master the game’s unique mechanics and feel more prepared for the challenges out in the field.
Also read: Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses
More articles on Death Stranding 2:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.