How to Vote for Steam Awards 2021 and get free Steam Cards

Steam has kicked off the annual Winter Sale, and with it, opened the field for players to vote for The Steam Awards 2021 and select the most appropriate games for each category.
Developed by Valve, Steam is the biggest PC gaming platform. From a digital gaming library, to no extra charge for multiplayers, to features such as achievements, trading cards, and early access, Steam has pioneered and shaped the PC gaming marketplace.
The Steam Awards is an entirely player-driven annual endeavor where the players nominate and award games across different sectors. Let’s take a look at how the players can vote and get free Steam Winter Sale trading cards.
Steam Awards 2021: How to vote for games across different categories
The Steam Awards crown different titles across the Steam library, which resonates the most with a certain title. As a player-driven endeavor, the platform opened up the opportunity for players to nominate titles during the Steam Autumn Sale, and now, based upon the player’s choices, Steam has selected 5 titles for each category and opened up the opportunity for players to vote on the games during the Steam Winter Sale.
With that being said, let’s take a look at how to vote for games across different categories.
- Go to https://store.steampowered.com/SteamAwards and log into the steam account.
- Alternatively head to the store tab on Steam and click on “vote now” on the Steam Awards banner.
- Scroll down and go to the categories.
- Click on “Vote” under the appropriate game for the category.
- Players can change the vote to other games by clicking on “Change Vote” in an already voted category.
- Only one game can be voted per category, and players can change their votes anytime before January 4, 2022.
- Repeat the steps for all categories and select appropriate titles for each category.
Players will be rewarded with a Steam Winter Sale Card upon compilation, which they can use to craft a badge or sell in the marketplace.
All games nominated for the Steam Awards 2021
From the most anticipated 'Game of the Year' to the 'Sit Back and Relax' category, the Steam Awards select games across ten categories.The different categories and the nominated titles are as follows.
Game of the Year
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Sniper Elite VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Labour of Love
- Dota 2
- Terraria
- Rust
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
Better with Friends
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica Below Zero
- Little Nightmares II
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Deathloop
- Loop Hero
Best Game You Suck at
- World War Z Aftermath
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Nioh 2
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story Rich Game
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Sit Back and Relax
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Farming Simulator 22
- Townscaper
- Dorfromantik
Players will be able to vote for the Steam Awards 2021 from now until January 3, 2022 (9:00 am PST) during the annual Steam Winter Sale.