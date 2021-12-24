How to Vote for Steam Awards 2021 and get free Steam Cards

Steam has kicked off the annual Winter Sale, and with it, opened the field for players to vote for The Steam Awards 2021 and select the most appropriate games for each category.

Developed by Valve, Steam is the biggest PC gaming platform. From a digital gaming library, to no extra charge for multiplayers, to features such as achievements, trading cards, and early access, Steam has pioneered and shaped the PC gaming marketplace.

The Steam Awards is an entirely player-driven annual endeavor where the players nominate and award games across different sectors. Let’s take a look at how the players can vote and get free Steam Winter Sale trading cards.

Steam Awards 2021: How to vote for games across different categories

The Steam Awards crown different titles across the Steam library, which resonates the most with a certain title. As a player-driven endeavor, the platform opened up the opportunity for players to nominate titles during the Steam Autumn Sale, and now, based upon the player’s choices, Steam has selected 5 titles for each category and opened up the opportunity for players to vote on the games during the Steam Winter Sale.

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com/steamawards While the Steam Winter Sale is ongoing, don't forget to stop by the Steam Awards page and vote for your favorites in categories like Sit Back and Relax, Outstanding Visual Style, and Game of the Year! While the Steam Winter Sale is ongoing, don't forget to stop by the Steam Awards page and vote for your favorites in categories like Sit Back and Relax, Outstanding Visual Style, and Game of the Year!store.steampowered.com/steamawards https://t.co/kbVrGAlt7R

With that being said, let’s take a look at how to vote for games across different categories.

Go to https://store.steampowered.com/SteamAwards and log into the steam account. Alternatively head to the store tab on Steam and click on “vote now” on the Steam Awards banner. Scroll down and go to the categories. Click on “Vote” under the appropriate game for the category. Players can change the vote to other games by clicking on “Change Vote” in an already voted category. Only one game can be voted per category, and players can change their votes anytime before January 4, 2022. Repeat the steps for all categories and select appropriate titles for each category.

Steam Winter Sale 2021 Trading Cards (Image screen captured via Steam)

Players will be rewarded with a Steam Winter Sale Card upon compilation, which they can use to craft a badge or sell in the marketplace.

All games nominated for the Steam Awards 2021

From the most anticipated 'Game of the Year' to the 'Sit Back and Relax' category, the Steam Awards select games across ten categories.The different categories and the nominated titles are as follows.

Game of the Year

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labour of Love

Dota 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better with Friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck at

World War Z Aftermath

Naraka Bladepoint

Nioh 2

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Rich Game

Life is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Farming Simulator 22

Townscaper

Dorfromantik

Steam @Steam



These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote!



store.steampowered.com/steamawards/20… Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year!These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote! Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year!These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote!store.steampowered.com/steamawards/20… https://t.co/J7NBvol5IA

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will be able to vote for the Steam Awards 2021 from now until January 3, 2022 (9:00 am PST) during the annual Steam Winter Sale.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider