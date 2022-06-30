How does the Warrior Gauge work in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Despite being a hack-n-slash title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes comes with a myriad of gameplay mechanics that players will have to get acquainted with. It is a necessity should Fire Emblem fans ever hope to play through the game and complete the campaign.

There are units to train, characters to recruit, items to find, facilities to upgrade in order to level up the war camp, and quests to complete. Then, there are the combat mechanics, which include special abilities, proficiency skills, classes, and simply attacking or blocking.

One mechanic Fire Emblem Warrior players might be struggling with is the Warrior Gauge. Just below a character’s health bar is a yellow bar, and this is the character’s Warrior Gauge. It is directly connected to the character’s special abilities.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players will need to understand how to activate the gauge, when to use it, and how to use it as effectively as possible on the battlefield.

Perform special abilities via the Warrior Gauge in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

How to activate and use the Warrior Gauge effectively

First, let’s address how to actually use the Warrior Gauge. Simply press A, and the character you are in control of will use their Warrior Special. Every character has something unique to offer here, but the purpose of all Warrior Specials is the same: to deal a tremendous amount of damage in a large area.

In order to use a character’s Warrior Special, players need at least one bar of the Warrior Gauge. At the start of every mission, characters will have one bar on them, but it can be filled up again once they start engaging in combat.

To fill the Warrior Gauge in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players need to perform one of three tasks:

Inflicting damage to enemies

Getting damaged by enemies

Picking up a Yellow Tonic (it drops from defeated enemies)

Yellow Tonics are going to be very valuable if they drop, but players shouldn't rely on them. Obviously, the most effective way to fill the Warrior Gauge in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is through combat. A very effective strategy is hitting as many enemies as possible, then using a character’s Warrior Special to clean everything up; doubly so if a friend joins in multiplayer.

How to upgrade the Warrior Gauge

The Warrior Gauge is incredibly powerful, especially when used against scores of enemies. Unfortunately, the playable characters in Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes only have one to start with. Thankfully, the Warrior Gauge can be upgraded. Doing this will add more bars, allowing players to use the Warrior Special more often.

Steps to upgrading the gauge are mentioned below:

Step 1 : Play up to Chapter 6. This is when you gain access to the Tactics Academy.

: Play up to Chapter 6. This is when you gain access to the Tactics Academy. Step 2 : Speak to the Tactics Instructor. He’ll upgrade your Warrior Gauge for a fee.

: Speak to the Tactics Instructor. He’ll upgrade your Warrior Gauge for a fee. Step 3: To upgrade the Warrior Gauge further, improve the Tactics Academy.

The Warrior Gauge can be upgraded at least twice in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Players should try different classes, too; Anna’s Shop has seals for sale.

