Is there multiplayer in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is packed with fast-action fights using various weapons, characters, and the myriad of abilities units have, like Byleth.

Much of the action stems from the missions players can and will participate in to allow for the story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to unfold. Players will partake in wars and battles using the War Map to see the game's ending.

During these missions, players will be given specific objectives to carry out and complete. Some objectives also come in as the mission continues along, though there is a chance that players will never complete these secondary tasks. While the game does have the option to switch characters, it is not always the smoothest experience.

To best complete secondary objectives—or to finish the main mission when things get tough is to involve a second person, a companion to aid the mission's progress. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will have multiplayer, with couch co-op (split-screen).

How to enable split-screen in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Accessing split-screen co-op is fairly straightforward in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. During battle preparation, players will notice a small message in the top-right corner, providing a split-screen is available for the mission.

Step 1 : Plug in a second Nintendo Switch Joy Con controller. Only one-half of the whole controller is needed, so just having one Nintendo Switch and one set of controllers will do.

: Plug in a second Nintendo Switch Joy Con controller. Only one-half of the whole controller is needed, so just having one Nintendo Switch and one set of controllers will do. Step 2 : Press the MINUS button on the Joy Con controller (or PLUS button if the player has the other half of the whole).

: Press the MINUS button on the Joy Con controller (or PLUS button if the player has the other half of the whole). Step 3: If the other person was successful, the message will change from “P2 Can Join!” to “P2 Joined!” The second player can choose their character.

Not every mission in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will have a multiplayer option. Some are single-player, which is excellent. That means two players can realistically play through most of the game without one sitting out.

For those who just purchased Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, note that multiplayer is not available to players right away. It can be unlocked in Chapter 4 of the main story, which is only an hour in. Until then, it doesn’t hurt to share.

Multiplayer in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes works like any other split-screen co-op game. The screen is split horizontal. First player is at the top and the second player is at the bottom half. Conversations also happen only on the first player’s screen.

A few remaining tidbits on multiplayer:

Only split-screen co-op is available. The game does not support online multiplayer.

The second player can only pick characters that are important to the mission.

Opening menus fill the screen and interrupt the other person.

Lastly, it would be best to agree on which house to join beforehand regarding multiplayer requirements. Shez gets to make that decision at the start of Chapter 2, during the main campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far