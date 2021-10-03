How to watch Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream: Date, time, link, and leaks

The Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream will happen on Twitch on 3 October 2021, at 8.00am (UTC-4).

It will showcase several new features relevant to the 2.2 update. The name of version 2.2 is "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog." The official Genshin Impact Twitter page discussed all of the relevant details back on 28 September 2021.

However, it doesn't explicitly tell players what will be on the livestream. That's where the leaks come in handy. Although miHoYo has cracked down hard on leakers, there is still plenty to discuss.

Information on Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream: Date, time, link, and leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/h1kdKdpGEz

The tweet above comes from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. It states that the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream will occur on 3 October 2021, at 8.00am (UTC-4). However, players will have to convert that time to their timezone.

The link to the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream is in the Twitter post; it directs gamers to their official Twitch account.

Thoma and the two Travelers are seen on the image thumbnail for the livestream post. Interestingly enough, Thoma has been leaked as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.2.

What has been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.2?

Thoma and Tsurumi Island

The Reddit post above showcases nearly 10 minutes worth of Tsurumi Island. It involves Thoma traveling throughout the island. Players can clearly understand how the place will look in the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream.

Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user whose kit revolves around shields. Leakers state that he will arrive in the second banner in Genshin Impact. Hence, players won't be able to pull for him immediately after Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

Childe and Hu Tao getting a rerun

Save Your Primos // saveyourprimos.carrd.co @SaveYourPrimos [CORRECTION] It has been brought to our attention that the aforementioned screenshot is misleading, as is was isolated from further context (see attached.)



TZ (Tangzhu) is a trustworthy leaker, meaning Hu Tao + Thoma in the second half of 2.2 remains a strong possibility. [CORRECTION] It has been brought to our attention that the aforementioned screenshot is misleading, as is was isolated from further context (see attached.)



TZ (Tangzhu) is a trustworthy leaker, meaning Hu Tao + Thoma in the second half of 2.2 remains a strong possibility. https://t.co/BbvcRA8ytY

Several leaks involve Childe and Hu Tao getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2. A rerun for the latter would be fitting given the haunted nature of Tsurumi Island.

Childe's signature bow, Brumal Star, was also leaked. The 5-star bow boosts the user's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12/15/18/21/24 percent. Players get a stack of Byakuya Kyousei for hitting foes. It stacks up to four times, and gives an increasing ATK bonus.

At the maximum refinement level, it's a 20/40/60/96 percent for one, two, three, and four stacks, respectively.

Events

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel

1. Surveying 6 spots (

2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" (

3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader (



for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores Shadow of the Ancients: Help Hosseini with research (again) by:1. Surveying 6 spots ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… 2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… 3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores Shadow of the Ancients: Help Hosseini with research (again) by:

1. Surveying 6 spots (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)

2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)

3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)



for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores https://t.co/okc7WHog2y

Some of the Genshin Impact 2.2 events have also been leaked. Shadow of the Ancients will give 420 Primogems, 300K Mora, and other items to those who participate.

There will also be another event known as Dreams of Bloom. Players can see that the Shadow of the Ancients event is in the tab above Dreams of Bloom. Unfortunately, no rewards are present in this leak.

However, players will exchange Dreamblooms for whatever items miHoYo will add later.

Music

Leakers have unearthed some Genshin Impact 2.2 music, as well. miHoYo has altered music before official launches in the past, but players can still get an idea of what a song might sound like with this leak.

Spiral Abyss

Also Read

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Spiral Abyss Line-ups



Floor 9 and 10 remain exactly the same as the current live version



Subject to change



#GenshinImpact #原神 [2.2 Beta]Spiral Abyss Line-upsFloor 9 and 10 remain exactly the same as the current live versionSubject to change [2.2 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups



Floor 9 and 10 remain exactly the same as the current live version



Subject to change



#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/EcqGXNc5Xr

The Spiral Abyss will also receive some changes in Genshin Impact 2.2. Both the enemy lineups and effects will be modified. Fortunately, all of these details have been compiled here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far