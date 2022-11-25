How to watch Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream and VOD today

Genshin Impact players will be able to tune into the game's latest update livestream in just a few hours and get a sneak peek at a ton of upcoming content. Fans can see the gameplay of new characters like Wanderer and Faruzan, along with new events, a new gamemode, and more.

Players who have been excited about the game's upcoming Genius Invokation gamemode won't want to miss out either, as this livestream will bring a detailed showcase of the unique card game that will arrive alongside the update.

Players can find out how to tune into the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream here.

Genshin Impact 3.3: How to watch the livestream

#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Special Program Preview
It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Genshin Impact's Version 3.3 Special Program Preview will take place in just a few hours, and players will want to ensure they tune in. The stream will feature tons of new content while introducing players to the game's newest 5-star addition, Wanderer.

The English version of the update's broadcast will feature Wanderer, aka Scaramouche, as a host, describing the version's new content alongside fellow hosts Lumine and Arataki Itto.

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 11/25/2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)

Players have two main options when it comes to viewing this livestream. These options are split between the English and Chinese languages, giving fans the choice of which voice acting cast they want to tune into watching.

English-speaking players will want to head to the game's official Twitch channel, which will broadcast the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). This means the stream will go live in just a few hours from now, so they'll want to keep an eye on the clock as it ticks down.

Hosts will be

EN ver: Itto, Lumine and Scaramouche VA

JP ver: Heizou, Aether, Nahida and Scaramouche VA

CN ver: Itto, Raiden, Scaramouche and Heizou VA

KR ver: Itto, Lumine and Scaramouche VA

Hosts will be
EN ver: Itto, Lumine and Scaramouche VA
JP ver: Heizou, Aether, Nahida and Scaramouche VA
CN ver: Itto, Raiden, Scaramouche and Heizou VA
KR ver: Itto, Lumine and Scaramouche VA

Those who want to watch the livestream in Chinese need to tune into the game's official Bilibili account, where the stream will be hosted by Arataki Itto, Raiden, Wanderer, and Heizou.

The stream is set to take place at the same time as the English one, so players around the world will all be able to tune in at once. The two streams' content won't be too different, with the main dissimilarity being the commentary from the hosts.

For those who won't be able to make it to the stream on Twitch, a VOD of the stream will be uploaded to Genshin Impact's official YouTube account just a few hours later.

Based on official announcements, players can tune into this rebroadcast at 11:00 AM (UTC-5), meaning those who miss out won't have to wait too long to get all of this information once again. Fans may even want to rewatch it to get a better look at the new content and characters.

Given the amount of content coming in the next Genshin update, players will definitely want to experience this exciting livestream, as it will bring tons of useful information and tips. It will also include new Primogem redemption codes, allowing fans to gather extra wishes for the upcoming characters. Fans will want to ensure they get these codes fast, as they will expire after a short while.

Genshin Impact 3.3's upcoming livestream will be broadcast soon, and fans will want to take advantage of it.

