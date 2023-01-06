The Genshin Impact 3.4 version update is less than a month away, and HoYoverse has officially announced its Special Program livestream. It will be conducted on Friday, January 6, 2023, on their official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Genshin Impact leaks have already revealed a lot of things that will arrive in the next v3.4 update, so fans are quite excited. This article will cover the timing of the Special Program, where to watch it, and what to expect during the livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact has officially announced a Special Program for v3.4 where they will reveal all the upcoming events, character banners, and more. They will livestream the show on January 6, 2023. You can watch it on their official Twitch channel at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) or on their official YouTube channel at 08:00 AM (UTC-5).

Fans can head to the official Twitch channel of the game using https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial. On the other hand, their YouTube channel is housed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact.

The timings for the Special Program will differ for players depending on their region. Here are the exact timings for the Twitch premiere, region-wise:

Eastern Time - January 6 at 7:00 am

- January 6 at 7:00 am UTC Time - January 6 at 12:00 pm

- January 6 at 12:00 pm CEST - January 6 at 2:00 pm

- January 6 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - January 6 at 12:00 pm

January 6 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - January 6 at 11:00 pm

- January 6 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - January 6 at 10:00 pm

- January 6 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

- January 6 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - January 6 at 5:30 pm

- January 6 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - January 6 at 4:00 am

- January 6 at 4:00 am Western European Time - January 6 at 12:00 pm

Please note that the YouTube broadcast is scheduled an hour after the Twitch premiere.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program

The live show will drop information about the new and upcoming events in v3.4 as well as the featured five-star character banners. HoYoverse announced Alhaitham and Yaoyao as the new playable units in the game on December 9, 2022, via drip marketing. Fans can expect character demonstrations that will showcase their gameplay style and role in the party.

Alhaitham’s new signature five-star, which will feature on the weapon banner, will also be presented.

According to the leaks, Xiao is set to return with his third rerun in Genshin Impact. This is based on the assumption that he returns during every Lantern Rite festival. He is speculated to feature in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 alongside Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

Hu Tao and Yelan are also speculated to receive rerun banners in the second phase of the v3.4 update. It could be Hu Tao’s first rerun in over a year, the longest banner gap for any existing character in Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, it will be Yelan’s first rerun since her release.

According to a post by Genshin Mains – Your Guide to Teyvat, a new desert region may get released in the latest update, making Sumeru the largest nation in Teyvat that can be explored.

Each Special Program usually starts with a trailer for the new version, so fans can expect snippets from the new region alongside other upcoming events in the promotional video.

Notably, HoYoverse gives out three redeem codes during every live show that can be exchanged for various rewards, such as 300 Primogems. The codes expire after 16 hours, so fans should claim them as soon as possible.

