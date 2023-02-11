How does weapon banner pity work in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's weapon banner pity mechanic works similarly to how it is in Character Event Wishes, except with completely different numbers acting as the thresholds.

There are two versions of this system that have to be covered here: Soft Pity and Hard Pity. The first merely increases the player's odds of pulling a 5-star item, whereas the second guarantees those odds to 100%.

It is important to note that players' pity can transfer from one Epitome Invocation to another. However, their progress on any Character Event Wishes doesn't transfer to Epitome Invocation and vice versa.

Explaining Genshin Impact's weapon banner pity for beginners

The in-game details actually explain some of the important information (Image via HoYoverse)

Usually, Genshin Impact players would have a 0.7% chance to win a 5-star item on a weapon banner. This chance will rise once the player gets to the Soft Pity, with the likelihood of the player getting a 5-star weapon increasing until they reach Hard Pity (which pushes the odds 100%).

Here are the numbers for you to consider:

Soft Pity: Begins at the 63rd pull

Hard Pity: Begins at the 80th pull

The in-game details section of weapon banners (called Epitome Invocation) even tells you that you are:

"...guaranteed to win 5-star weapon at least once per 80 attempts."

That's the Hard Pity.

Some relevant data on Version 3.4's second Epitome Invocation (Image via Paimon.moe)

Travelers know that Soft Pity has consistently started at the 63rd pull for weapon banners in Genshin Impact if they browse past data from Paimon.moe's massive sample sizes. It's also very rare for most players to even reach the 80th pull on Epitome Invocation.

Based on Paimon.moe's statistics, the 66th pull is where most Travelers usually get a 5-star weapon. However, there are some things worth mentioning regarding your likelihood of getting the featured 5-star or not.

Other notes about 5-star weapons from Epitome Invocation

Epitomized Path can let you get featured 5-star weapons like Aqua Simulacra in Version 3.4's second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a 75% chance that the first 5-star weapon a player wins is one of the two featured ones. Some players might get unlucky and get a generic 5-star instead. In that case, the next 5-star that those players will get will be one of the featured options.

On a related note, Travelers should get started with Epitomized Path as soon as they are willing to use a weapon banner in Genshin Impact. The reason is simple:

If you select something on Epitomized Path, you will get a Fate Point whenever you pull a 5-star weapon that isn't the thing you picked.

If you get two Fate Points, you will get the weapon you picked the next time you summon a 5-star.

Epitomized Path Fate Points are reset when another Epitome Invocation replaces the current weapon banner.

An example of Epitomized Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Just remember that all this information is solely for Genshin Impact weapon banners. Character Event Wishes have different numbers for Soft and Hard Pity (74 and 90, respectively). Otherwise, everything about these types of banners should be pretty self-explanatory.

Genshin Impact is a gacha game, so some players won't even need to rely on pity to get the 5-star items they want. Likewise, unlucky Travelers will have to rely heavily on Hard Pity.

