How will Pinhead's power work in Dead By Daylight?

Recently appearing in Dead By Daylight's Public Test Build, players are flocking to the killer Pinhead or "The Cenobite", the most well-known character in Clive Barker's Hellraiser franchise.

Employing chains and tormenting perks, Pinhead can hamper Survivors' progress and toy with them before moving in on the offensive. In addition, his power allows him to subvert obstacles such as pallets or a Survivor that is looping him well. Pinhead's power is broken into two parts, which are both equally deadly for Survivors who don't read up on it. Survivor players will need plenty of awareness not to be taken by surprise against Dead By Daylight's upcoming Killer.

Dead By Daylight: "Summons of Pain" power breakdown

Pinhead's power relies on teleportation, ranged chain throwing, and the Lament Configuration. Image via Behaviour Interactive

Pinhead's power in Dead By Daylight is known as "Summons of Pain," referencing the otherworldly character's masochistic obsession with both pain and pleasure. The flavor text for the ability reads:

An extradimensional gateway that leads to pleasure and pain so great it will tear your soul apart.

Pinhead's Dead By Daylight power is subject to change as it is still being tested in live play situations, but it is currently a power that operates in two different spaces. On one hand, Pinhead uses his extradimensional chains to hinder Survivors. On the other hand, the infamous Lament Configuration gives Pinhead the ability to hunt Survivors with his chains and zero in on them if they attempt to solve the puzzle box:

Summons of Pain

Pressing the Power Button will allow Pinhead to begin opening a gateway, and releasing the button will open it.

Once the gateway is open, pressing the Ability Button will allow Pinhead to fire a possessed chain, which is steered directly by the player.

Hitting a Survivor with this chain will bind them, making them incapable of sprinting, afflicting them with the Incapacitated status effect, and rendering them unable to leave through the exit gates.

Similar to The Deathslinger's chain, Survivors can attempt to break free of the chain's grip. Also similar to The Deathslinger, placing any solid object in the way of the chain will break it.

If Pinhead walks through the chain, it will break immediately.

The Lament Configuration

The dreaded puzzle box from Hellraiser, The Lament Configuration spawns on the map as an item.

If left alone, The Lament Configuration will initiate a Chain Hunt, which will fire chains at Dead By Daylight Survivors without Pinhead's direct intervention. This Chain Hunt is ended when a Survivor picks up The Lament Configuration.

Survivors are capable of seeing this item's aura. If its aura is white, it is idle. If its aura is yellow, the puzzle box is actively using its Chain Hunt.

Any Dead By Daylight Survivor carrying The Lament Configuration is afflicted with the Oblivious status effect, making them incapable of hearing Pinhead's heartbeat when within his Terror Radius. Chains will also sporadically pursue the player carrying The Lament Configuration.

Survivors must solve The Lament Configuration in order to remove it from their possession, and beginning to work on it highlights the player's aura to Pinhead and allows him to teleport to them.

If Pinhead picks up The Lament Configuration, a Chain Hunt immediately begins and all Survivors are instantly bound by chains. They also scream, revealing their locations with an audio cue.

After either Pinhead or a Survivor has used it, The Lament Configuration will spawn in a new part of the map.

Although he has yet to be included in the final build of Dead By Daylight, the community is already looking forward to this iconic character's place in the overall meta and how efficient of a killer Pinhead can become. Chapter XXI: Hellraiser should prove exciting by adding another licensed character to Dead By Daylight's ever-expanding roster.

Read Online: Are the Back 4 Blood servers down? How to check the server status

Edited by Allan Mathew