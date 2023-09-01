How will skill groups and ranks work in Counter-Strike 2?

Valve has hinted at the release of Counter-Strike 2 in the coming weeks by allowing the existing CS:GO players to access the game's beta phase. In a recent change, the developers have allowed most of the active CS:GO players to participate in the current stage. Valve released a video named "Counter-Strike 2: Beyond Global" that took the community by storm, depicting how matchmaking is set to work.

This article will provide a detailed description of the workarounds of skill groups and ranks in Counter-Strike 2.

Counter-Strike 2 will have specific ranks for different maps

Since the dawn of competitive gaming, every title, including CS:GO adopted global ranks. However, as the game allowed the players to choose designated maps for competitive matches, most of them would eventually play in selective areas, which would leave some unpopular and newer options irrelevant.

With the introduction of the upcoming iteration, the developers are trying to keep each map active and help beginners adapt to every piece of content.

Matchmaking ranks will be calibrated based on performance on a specific map in the upcoming iteration. Players may now opt to compete on their preferred map and then join the queue for their weak map without affecting their original rank.

As a result, they will be able to enjoy different maps without worrying about their ranks. Additionally, they will also be able to play with friends of varying skill levels without having to worry about skill gaps.

What is Premier Leaderboard?

Counter-Strike 2 will contain a leaderboard featuring the best players. It is analyzed using the wins and losses after participating in the Premier matches. The leaderboard is divided into three divisions: Friends, Regional, and World.

Friends

The Friends leaderboard will track the statistics of every companion in your friend list.

Regional

The Regional leaderboard has been divided into seven regions: Asia, China, Australia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America. It will highlight the best players from the selected region.

World

The World leaderboard analyzes the statistics from every region and features the 1000 best players around the globe.

A player must have Prime Status enabled, an active Competitive Skill Group, and play a majority of their official matchmaking games in a region with the Limited Test to be eligible to participate in the ongoing beta phase.

Counter-Strike 2 is currently available to download and play on Steam, depending on the eligibility mentioned above.