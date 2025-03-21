Hunt Showdown: How to kill the Spider boss

Hunt Showdown features many terrifying bosses, and the Spider is one of the most challenging due to its high agility and unpredictable movement. The boss can crawl on walls, ceilings, and floors, making it difficult to track. It is a dangerous enemy, but it can be defeated with the right strategy.

Understanding the Spider's weaknesses, attack patterns, and optimal weapon choices will give hunters the upper hand upon encountering it. Here’s a detailed guide on how to take down the boss.

How to defeat the Spider boss in Hunt Showdown

Before entering the Spider’s Lair in Hunt Showdown, hunters should be aware of the boss' attack patterns.

One of the Spider’s most dangerous attacks is the Screech and Jump Attack. When it lets out a loud screech, it’s preparing to pounce on a hunter. This attack can deal significant damage, but shooting the boss mid-screech can interrupt the jump and prevent it from landing the hit.

Another major threat is the Spider’s Poison Spit and Bites. Most of the boss' attacks apply poison, which can make movement sluggish and healing difficult. To counteract this, you can use an Antidote Shot before the fight, granting immunity to poison for 30 minutes and making the battle much easier to manage.

Lastly, at 75%, 50%, and 25% health, the Spider enters Frenzy Mode. During this phase, it becomes more aggressive and takes reduced damage for a short period. You must move around, avoid direct conflict, and wait for the Frenzy Mode to pass before launching an attack on the boss.

Explosives and fire weapons deal the most damage to the Spider. A well-placed Big Dynamite Bundle can potentially one-shot it, while fire weapons like Lanterns and Fire Bombs cause continuous damage.

Shotguns like the Romero 77 and Specter 1882 excel in close-range combat, while pistols with the Fanning Trait allow for rapid headshots. Melee weapons, such as the Sledgehammer and Bomb Lance, deal heavy damage but require careful timing.

Using lanterns will cause continuous burn damage to The Spider (Image via Crytek)

Here are some things you can do to defeat the Spider:

The Spider is weak to fire and explosives. Use dynamite early for major damage and fire weapons to keep its health draining.

Keep moving to avoid poison spit and melee attacks.

Stay near doorways or chokepoints to make its movement more predictable.

When the boss enters Frenzy Mode, back off and wait until it calms down.

The Spider takes increased damage from headshots. Use pistols with Fanning or shotguns at close range to maximize damage.

Throw lanterns found around the lair to set the Spider on fire for continuous damage.

After the Spider is defeated and the banishing process begins, prepare for enemy hunters looking to ambush you by using trip mines near the entrances.

The Spider may seem overwhelming at first, but with the right preparation and strategy, it becomes a manageable fight.

By using fire, explosives, and quick headshots, hunters can take down the Spider efficiently and secure the bounty without too much trouble.

