"Hurry, Lamb. Faster": League of Legends LoLdle answers 648 (Monday, April 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 648th edition are now available. Solving these five puzzles will be interesting if you want to test your knowledge about LoL and its enormous group of champions. Furthermore, you can maintain your daily streak as well as share your results on social media after solving the puzzles correctly.
Here's the April 15, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Hurry, Lamb. Faster."
Quinn, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 648th edition (April 15, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 15, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Quinn
- Quote: Kindred
- Ability: Zed; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Xayah
- Splash art: Katarina; Bonus: Sandstorm Katarina
The classic puzzle's answer is Quinn, which should be pretty straightforward given the clues provided. Furthermore, the quote puzzle says "lamb," which connects with Kindred's name. He's a favorite pick of many professional junglers in League of Legends.
The ability puzzle showcases a sword's splash image, which reveals Zed's E ability. Upon seeing the feather emojis, fans can easily decipher Xayah's name. Lastly, Katarina's Sandstorm splash art is quite old in the game, and most players are expected to struggle to deduce her name.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
The answers for the 649th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 16, 2024.