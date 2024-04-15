"Hurry, Lamb. Faster": League of Legends LoLdle answers 648 (Monday, April 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 648th edition are now available. Solving these five puzzles will be interesting if you want to test your knowledge about LoL and its enormous group of champions. Furthermore, you can maintain your daily streak as well as share your results on social media after solving the puzzles correctly.

Here's the April 15, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Hurry, Lamb. Faster."

Quinn, Kindred, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 648th edition (April 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 15, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic: Quinn

Quote: Kindred

Ability: Zed; Bonus: E

Emoji: Xayah

Splash art: Katarina; Bonus: Sandstorm Katarina

The classic puzzle's answer is Quinn, which should be pretty straightforward given the clues provided. Furthermore, the quote puzzle says "lamb," which connects with Kindred's name. He's a favorite pick of many professional junglers in League of Legends.

The ability puzzle showcases a sword's splash image, which reveals Zed's E ability. Upon seeing the feather emojis, fans can easily decipher Xayah's name. Lastly, Katarina's Sandstorm splash art is quite old in the game, and most players are expected to struggle to deduce her name.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

The answers for the 649th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 16, 2024.