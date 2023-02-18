"I almost can't feel bad" - Sodapoppin provides his take on people "losing everything" due to gambling streams on Twitch

Chance “Sodapoppin” recently opened up about how he felt concerning gambling streamers and their viewers making poor choices and losing all their money. He held nothing back throughout the course of his conversation with NMPLol, who listened to Chance briefly rant.

Sodapoppin clarified that he doesn’t feel terrible for the people who gamble on stream, especially when they’re losing. After making the statement, he claimed that he then had to think about it in hindsight, but stuck to his guns.

“What are ya doing? What are ya, I almost can’t feel bad.”

Sodapoppin offered a hot take on gambling stream viewers in recent livestream

While a Starforge PC was being built during Sodapoppin’s stream, he opened up about how he feels about gambling streams. The streamer didn’t have a lot of sympathy initially.

“My take on the whole gambling, it really is one of those things where, if you gambled, on stream, and someone f**king goes in, and they lost f**king everything? I just, I, what are ya doing? What are ya, I almost can’t feel bad.”

Nick “NMPLol” made a face of concern after this statement was made, which led to Chance's comment on it. The former said that he wasn’t cringing, but was just listening to the latter speak.

“See? That’s why I have to filter, that face you’re making, now I gotta think about it in hindsight. It’s like, what the f**k? I just, I can’t fathom that. Say something, instead of cringing, man!”

Sodapoppin discussed the viewers of these streams, who often take the moral high road instead of trying to stop a streamer or viewer from gambling.

Having lots of viewers for a gambling stream could motivate a Twitch streamer to continue that behavior. Someone visibly making money by gambling can also convince others to dive in.

“And then I look at these people that high road, in these chats, and I’m like, what are you doing? Close your eyes!”

Nick would point out that he gambled when he turned 18, and never lost everything, so he didn’t understand how these streamers are making the same mistake. Sodapoppin would call these people “dumb,” and also state that they have addictive personalities.

Reddit responds to Chance’s take on gambling streams

The discussion on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails board varied on the topic of gambling. In many people’s eyes, the gamblers were still victims. One user, Penguin_FTW pointed out that while personal responsibility is important, viewers are also being manipulated by the system.

Others laid the blame at the feet of streamers, who appeared to be gambling with their own money, but weren’t. Several highlighted the narrative offered by Trainwreck and xQc, who were both very open gambling streamers, with millions of followers each.

This led many of their followers to think they had a chance to rake in the cash by gambling.

Some people agreed with Sodapoppin, and said that the fault simply lies with the gambler. However, others claimed that the streamer did not know what he was talking about.

A few users compared online gambling to things like opening FIFA packs or Pokemon cards as well, saying that those aren’t as bad.

Gambling comes in many forms, whether on Twitch or in gaming. One thing the streamers touched on was that some forms of gambling - Genshin Impact for example - are perfectly fine because many don’t view gacha games in that light.

The content creator did not seem to feel very bad for people who get taken in by the allure of gambling streams.

