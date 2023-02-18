"He just wears the free s**t" - Sodapoppin comments on Asmongold's clothing and calls it "$0 drip"

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" returned to his channel on February 17 to host a Just Chatting and PC building livestream. He also spent some time reacting to One True King's (OTK) brand new podcast, titled "Steak & Eggs Podcast."

At this point, Sodapoppin took the opportunity to share some details about Asmongold's clothing while watching Emily "Emiru" converse with the latter. According to Sodapoppin, Asmongold prefers to wear clothes that are given to him for free and jokingly called it a "$0 drip."

The Austin, Texas-based personality burst out laughing and stated:

"He just wears the free s**t and I get to see all of it years later. $0 drip. That's what it is. I love to see it."

"He got them for free and he unironically wore them" - Sodapoppin talks about the "evolution" of Asmongold's clothing

Sodapoppin was watching OTK's newly launched podcast at the one-hour mark of his February 17 broadcast. He mentioned that he has known Asmongold for quite some time and discussed the 'evolution' of the fellow World of Warcraft gamer's attire:

"Also, I'd like to point out. It is endearing to have known Zack for a period of time now because, like, I get to see the evolution of his clothing."

Chance recalled Twitch sending a box full of goodies which included a pair of Tetris-themed shoes. He mentioned seeing Asmongold wearing those shoes "unironically," stating:

"What I mean by that is, I want to say, like, three years ago, four years ago, maybe, Twitch sent out a box. Like a, 'Hey, partnered streamer! Here's a box of goodies!' And they gave us shoes. And they were Tetris shoes. I saw him wear those Tetris shoes. I know he got them for free and he unironically wore them. Just in his everyday life."

Timestamp: 01:22:45

The 29-year-old personality provided additional examples of Asmongold wearing "free" clothing:

"And now these pants. I have these pants. I got them from a Twitch box. That was free. This hoodie, I have this hoodie, from Notorious Studios. He got it for free."

Sodapoppin started laughing, jokingly referring to Asmongold's outfit as "$0 drip." He went on to say that the same was true for fellow Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" as well:

"Same thing with Nick, to be honest with you. I think, even today, on stream... Nick was wearing his free Notorious Hoody. But that's just how he is. He wears his free Whataburger shirt. Look at this, Notorious Hoody. He's wearing it. Look at this motherf***ker! I love it! I get to see them get it and I see it years later."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer discussing Asmongold's clothing was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, featuring over 100 fan reactions. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

Sodapoppin is a popular variety gamer who's also known for being a high-ranking competitive World of Warcraft player. Interestingly, he has been broadcasting on Twitch since it was called "Justin.tv," and has amassed over 8.8 million followers on his channel.

