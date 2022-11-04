"I am the wolf": Dota 2 community delighted with new Crystal Maiden Persona of Battle Pass 2022 Part 2

Valve recently launched Part 2 of this year's Dota 2 Battle Pass. Along with a host of colorful goodies, it also introduces a new Arcana for Razor and a Persona for Crystal Maiden. While the former is not yet available, players can already unlock the Crystal Maiden Persona, and fans are delighted by it.

Earlier, Valve decided to split this year's Battle Pass into two parts and make it last for months after The International. They wanted to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding TI for both returning and new players.

Valve's introduction of The International 2022 Swag Bag has brought a huge number of players into the game. The free bundle provides a level 1 Battle Pass, a month's subscription to Dota+, and a free Arcana. Every active Dota 2 player thus gets the opportunity to grind and get the offered cosmetic items.

Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona is now live on Dota 2

The blurb for the Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Persona is as follows:

"Only the strongest of mages can endure the teachings that unlock the hidden powers of the Blueheart. Those who dare try have but one choice of master — an ageless avatar whose very first lesson is that success earns only obligation, and failure opens the door to a lonely death."

The Personal includes an all-new mode for the Support Dota 2 hero where the original model for Crystal Maiden is replaced with "an ageless wolf avatar filled with the magics of the Blueheart — optionally accompanied by a wolf pup tagging along." There are new animations for this form, 600+ Persona-exclusive voice lines, and effects for abilities, attacks, and death to enthrall players.

According to dotabuff, Crystal Maiden is currently 8th in the Dota 2 hero popularity rankings with a win rate of 52.4% and a pick rate that is steadily rising after the release of Battle Pass 2022 Part 2. The community's love for Rylai is well-known. The hero also has her own Arcana, where an Icewrack wolf pup follows her.

The new Persona model caught some off-guard, with many believing that Crystal Maiden would get the wolf as a companion. The general consensus among fans regarding the Crystal Maiden persona has been largely positive, with praise especially being heaped on the ultimate animation. One Redditor commented that the cosmetic was almost Arcana quality.

Another Redditor noted that the Personal fits nicely with a couple of Crystal Maiden voice lines. Rylai says in-game, "Swift as the wolves of Icewrack…" and "The ice wolves bite!" and she now herself has a wolf model.

Some also noted that the combination of Lycan and the new Crystal Maiden would look glorious in-game. The former, with Aghanim's Scepter, giving him the ability of Wolf Bite to turn a bitten ally into a wolf, and the latter, with Aghanim's Shard, would make for an interesting duo.

Part 2 of the Dota 2 Battle Pass 2022 started on November 3 and will last until January 12 of next year. Players will also be getting a Razor Arcana sometime soon at level 383. Valve has also revealed a new hero coming into the game called Muerta.

