"I brought my fists to a knife fight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1075 (Monday, June 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered significant popularity among fans of League of Legends. A thorough knowledge of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately recognizing the answers.

The Quote puzzle in the 1075th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Looks like I brought my fists to a knife fight. Honestly, I feel bad for the knives."

Miss Fortune, Sett, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1075th edition (June 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are:

Classic : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Quote : Sett

: Sett Ability : Draven; Bonus : R (Whirling Death)

: Draven; : R (Whirling Death) Emoji : Lucian

: Lucian Splash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Warrior Princess Sivir

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 16, 2025, is Miss Fortune. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Sett, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found within Draven's R ability, known as "Whirling Death." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Lucian, whereas the Splash Art features Sivir's Warrior Princess skin.

Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12) : Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

: Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc LoLdle 1070 (June 11) : Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma

: Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma LoLdle 1069 (June 10) : Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc

: Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc LoLdle 1068 (June 9) : Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani

: Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani LoLdle 1067 (June 8) : Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric

: Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric LoLdle 1066 (June 7) : Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa

: Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa LoLdle 1065 (June 6) : Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen

: Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen LoLdle 1064 (June 5) : Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar

: Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz

The answers to the 1076th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 17, 2025.

