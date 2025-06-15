  • home icon
  • "I brought my fists to a knife fight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1075 (Monday, June 16, 2025)

"I brought my fists to a knife fight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1075 (Monday, June 16, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 15, 2025 22:10 GMT
Warrior Princess Sivir in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Warrior Princess Sivir in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered significant popularity among fans of League of Legends. A thorough knowledge of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately recognizing the answers.

The Quote puzzle in the 1075th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Looks like I brought my fists to a knife fight. Honestly, I feel bad for the knives."

Miss Fortune, Sett, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1075th edition (June 16, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Miss Fortune
  • Quote: Sett
  • Ability: Draven; Bonus: R (Whirling Death)
  • Emoji: Lucian
  • Splash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Warrior Princess Sivir

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 16, 2025, is Miss Fortune. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Sett, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found within Draven's R ability, known as "Whirling Death." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Lucian, whereas the Splash Art features Sivir's Warrior Princess skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
  • LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
  • LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
  • LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
  • LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
  • LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
  • LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
  • LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 1065 (June 6): Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen
  • LoLdle 1064 (June 5): Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar
  • LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
The answers to the 1076th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 17, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

