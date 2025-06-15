"I brought my fists to a knife fight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1075 (Monday, June 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered significant popularity among fans of League of Legends. A thorough knowledge of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately recognizing the answers.
The Quote puzzle in the 1075th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Looks like I brought my fists to a knife fight. Honestly, I feel bad for the knives."
Miss Fortune, Sett, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1075th edition (June 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 16, 2025, are:
- Classic: Miss Fortune
- Quote: Sett
- Ability: Draven; Bonus: R (Whirling Death)
- Emoji: Lucian
- Splash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Warrior Princess Sivir
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 16, 2025, is Miss Fortune. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Sett, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is found within Draven's R ability, known as "Whirling Death." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Lucian, whereas the Splash Art features Sivir's Warrior Princess skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
- LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
- LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
- LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
- LoLdle 1065 (June 6): Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen
- LoLdle 1064 (June 5): Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar
- LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
The answers to the 1076th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 17, 2025.
